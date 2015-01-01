पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अजय चौधरी ने कहा:लोहारू वकीलों के वेलफेयर के लिए हर योजना का बार काउंसिल से दिलवाएंगे फायदा

लोहारू2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लोहारू। बार एसोसिशन लोहारू में बार काउंसिल के सचिव अजय चौधरी तथा बार के प्रधान सुरेन्द्र चौधरी का स्वागत करते अधिवक्ता।
  • बार एसोसिएशन में नवनियुक्त प्रधान सुरेन्द्र चौधरी व अन्य अधिवक्ताओं के सम्मान में समारोह

सोमवार को लोहारू बार एसोसिएशन में नवनियुक्त प्रधान सुरेन्द्र चौधरी तथा बार के अन्य अधिवक्ताओं के सम्मान में समारोह आयोजित किया गया। इस मौके पर पंजाब एंड हरियाणा बार काउंसिल के सेक्रेटरी अजय चौधरी ने बतौर मुख्यतिथि शिरकत की तथा वकीलों को उनके वेलफेयर के लिए चलाई जा रही योजनाओं से अवगत कराया। चुनाव कमेटी के चेयरमैन शीशराम बड़दू ने सुरेन्द्र चौधरी, सचिव रामानंद मोटिया, उपप्रधान कुमार गौरव को विधिवत शपथ दिलाई।

अजय चौधरी ने कहा कि वकीलों के वेलफेयर के लिए उनका भरसक प्रयास है तथा इसमें वे कामयाब हो रहे हैं। इसके अलावा उन्होंने योजना तैयार की है कि बार एसोसिएशन स्वतंत्र तरीके से अपने फैसलें खुद ले तथा इसमें बार काउंसिल का इंटरफेयर खत्म कराया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि वकीलों की 65 वर्ष की सेवानिवृति मानते हुए उनको पेंशन के रूप में मदद कराई जाए इसके लिए कार्य पर काम किया जा रहा है। 23 सौ रुपये लाइफटाइम की योजना के बारे में भी सचिव ने वकीलों को जानकारी दी।

इसी दौरान उन्होंने एक लाख रुपये की मदद बार काउंसिल से कराने का बार के पदाधिकारियों को भरोसा दिलाया। बार के नवचयनित प्रधान सुरेन्द्र चौधरी ने कहा कि भारी बहुमत से जीत दिलाकर लोहारू बार के वकीलों ने एक इतिहास रचा है। उनके विश्वास को कायम रखते हुए वकीलों के हर विवाद को खत्म कराते हुए विकास करवाएंगे।

इस मौके पर पूर्व प्रधान रामकुमार पावड़िया, महेन्द्र मान, संजय, सुनील श्योराण, दयासिंह ढिल्लो, कर्णसिंह पूनियां, कल्याणसिंह शेखावत, संजीत भालोठिया, रणसिंह श्योराण, रासुख, नीरज रणवां, नरेन्द्र यादव, सत्य पंघाल, रामपाल राठौड़, रामनारायण पहाड़ी, सुबेसिंह, मनोज कुमार, दिलबागसिंह व रामचन्द्र काजल सहित अनेक अधिवक्ता मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें