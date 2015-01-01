पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गड़गड़झाला:राजस्थान, एमपी व यूपी से सस्ते भाव पर बाजरा लाकर सरकारी रेट पर यहां बेचा

लोहारू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोहारू क्षेत्र के गांवों में बाजरा बेचने के लिए बड़े स्तर पर हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा

कृषि विभाग के अधिकारियों ने सरकार के आदेशानुसार बाजरा बेचने से वंचित किसानों का भौतिक सत्यापन कराया गया तो नए राज खुलकर सामने आए हैं। जांच के दौरान आधे से अधिक रजिस्ट्रेशन फर्जी पाए गए। डीसी के आदेशानुसार लोहारू के एसडीएम जगदीशचंद्र ने कृषि विभाग के अधिकारियों को फिजिकल वेरीफिकेशन (भौतिक सत्यापन) करने के निर्देश दिए थे।

शुक्रवार तक कृषि विभाग के अधिकारियों ने एसडीएओ ईश्वरसिंह की अगुवाई में खरकड़ी, पहाड़ी, नकीपुर सहित अनेक गावों में बाजरा बेचने से वंचित किसानों के ठिकानों पर जाकर वेरीफिकेशन करके रिपोर्ट सरकार को भेज दी है।

क्या पाया जांच में

खरकड़ी गांव में जांच के दौरान पंजीकरण में काफी अनियमितताएं व खामियां पाई गई। जांच अधिकारियों ने बताया कि खरकड़ी गांव में कुल 85 पंजीकरण की जांच की गई, जिसमें से 40 पंजीकरण गलत पाए गए। जांच के दौरान किसानों का गांव में कोई खेती-बाड़ी का कार्य व निवास स्थान भी नहीं है।

जब इन पंजीकृत फोन नंबर पर संपर्क किया गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि हमें पंजीकरण संबंधित कोई जानकारी नहीं है उन्होंने बताया कि हमारी खरखड़ी गांव में न तो कोई जमीन है और न ही हमने कोई जमीन काश्त कर रखी है। इसमें से ज्यादातर पंजीकरण दादरी जिले के समसपुर गांव में पाए गए तो कुछ सिवानी तोशाम क्षेत्र तो कुछ बड़दू गांव के पंजीकरण मिले है। ग्रामीणों ने इसकी जांच की मांग की है।

पहाड़ी, नकीपुर सहित अनेक गांवों में भी मिलीं खामियां
लोहारू उपमंडल के गांव नकीपुर, पहाड़ी सहित अनेक गांवों में बाजरे के रिकार्ड में खामियां मिली हैं। अनेक किसानों के नाम पर दिए गए फोन पर संपर्क किया तो उन्हें बताया गया कि उनके परिवार में आज तक किसी ने खेती नहीं की है। इन दोनों गांवों में 10 से 15 तक रजिस्ट्रेशन फर्जी पाए गए हैं।

एसडीएओ ईश्वरसिंह ने बताया कि उन्होंने शुक्रवार तक भौतिक जांच करके इसकी रिपोर्ट एसडीएम को दे दी है। इसमें अधिकतर बाहर के लोगों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया हुआ पाया गया है। अनेकों ने कहा है कि हमने ना तो रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया, ना ही हमारे नाम कोई जमीन है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें