लोहारू:छह वार्डों के पीएमएवाई के पात्रों के दस्तावेज खुले दरबार में जांचे

लोहारू4 घंटे पहले
प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत बीपीएल परिवारों को छत मुहैया करवाने के लिए नगरपालिका द्वारा बोहरा धर्मशाला में खुला दरबार लगाया गया तथा पात्र परिवारों के आवेदनों के दस्तावेजों की जांच की गई। नगरपालिका उपप्रधान कमल किशोर सैनी व नपा सचिव तेजपाल सिंह ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का उद्देश्य बेघर व कच्चे मकानों में रह रहे गरीब बीपीएल परिवारों को छत्त मुहैया करवाना है।

खुले दरबार में आज वार्ड 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 व 13 के पात्र बीपीएल परिवारों के आवेदनों के दस्तावेजों की जांच की गई है। जिन आवेदकों के आवेदन में दस्तावेज अधूरे व जिनमें कमियां पाई गई उन्हें उस बारे अवगत करवा कमी दूर कर नगरपालिका कार्यालय में जमा करवाने बारे निर्देश दिए गए है।

उन्होंने बताया कि 5 नवंबर को भी नगरपालिका कार्यालय परिसर में 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 व 12 के पात्र बीपीएल परिवारों के आवेदन के लिए खुला दरबार लगाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि जो परिवार नई बीपीएल सूची में शामिल है उन्हें ही प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत लाभ मिल सकेगा। इस दौरान, बीआई राकेश श्योराण, पार्षद प्रतिनिधी बंटी तायल सहित संबंधित वार्डों के नगर पार्षद व नपा कर्मचारी भी मौजूद रहे।

