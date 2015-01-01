पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश में अन्नदाता:किसानों ने सरकार के खिलाफ जताया रोष

लोहारू17 मिनट पहले
गुरुवार को लोहारू में सचिवालय के सामने सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करेंगे और सरकार और प्रशासन को जगाने के लिए मौन धारण करेंगे ताकि सरकार को कुछ समझ आए ओर बुद्धि शुद्ध हो सके। किसान अपनी मांगों को लेकर लोहारू में गत 11 दिन से धरने पर बैठे हैं, परन्तु उनकी समस्याओं का समाधान तो दूर कोई सुनने भी नहीं आया है। किसानों का इसको लेकर गुस्सा बढ़ता जा रहा है तथा वे आमजन को सरकार की जनविरोधी नीतियों से अवगत करा रहे हैं।

बुधवार को धरने की अध्यक्षता कैप्टन इन्द्राज सिंह दमकौरा ने की। धरने को भाकियू के जिलाध्यक्ष मेवासिंह आर्य, खंड प्रधान धर्मपाल बारवास, जिला उपाध्यक्ष आजादसिंह भूंगला, पृथ्वी सिंह गोठड़ा, रामसिंह बिसलवास, रोहताश झुप्पा, राजेन्द्र बिसलवास, हवासिंह बलौदा, जयलाल सिंघानी, रामौतार नंबरदार, अमरसिंह फरटिया, जयसिंह गिगनाऊ, होशियार सिंह बुढेड़ी, मांगेराम बड़दू, नरेन्द्र फरटिया, धर्मपाल, बुधराम, सुमेरसिंह गोठड़ा, रतनसिंह ने संबोधित किया।

किसानों ने कहा कि वे 11 दिन से धरने पर हैं परन्तु सरकार ओर प्रशासन के अधिकारी उनकी मांगों को सुनने को तैयार नहीं है। इससे लगता है कि सरकार ओर अधिकारियों की नीयत में खोट है। इसके लिए गुरुवार को किसान सचिवालय के सामने ही सरकार के खिलाफ रोष जताएंगे तथा आरपार के संघर्ष का निर्णय लिया जाएगा। किसानों ने कहा कि उनकी मांग है कि आवारा पशुओं का प्रबंधन कराया जाए, लंबित नलकूप कनेक्शन तथा फसलों का मुआवजा सरकार द्वारा तुरंत जारी कराया जाए।

