पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सचिवालय के सामने धरना जारी:किसानों को एक महीने पहले बेची फसलों की पेमेंट का भी करना पड़ रहा इंतजार

लोहारूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लोहारू| किसान मांगों को लेकर सचिवालय के बाहर धरना देते हुए।
  • सरकारी तंत्र की लापरवाही के कारण आज सड़कों पर है अन्नदाता

किसान अपनी रबी की फसल बोने के लिए अपनी बेची गई फसलों के खातों में पैसे आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। परन्तु सरकार व खरीद एजेंसियों की लापरवाही के कारण एक एक महीने तक बाजरे ओर कपास की पेमेंट किसानों के खातों में नहीं डाली जा रही है। यह बात किसानों ने सचिवालय के सामने चल रहे धरने में कही। सोमवार को धरने की अध्यक्षता मोर्चा के प्रधान रामसिंह शेखावत ने की।

किसानों ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी फसलें इसलिए मंडी में सरकारी रेट पर बेची थी ताकि उनको समय पर पैसा मिल जाएगा। इस पैसे से वे अपनी रबी फसलों के बीज, खाद खरीदकर बुवाई कर सकेंगे। परन्तु पैसे के अभाव में उनको खाद व बीज नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

सरकारी तंत्र की लापरवाही के कारण आज अन्नदाता सड़कों पर बैठा हुआ है। भाकियू के जिलाध्यक्ष मेवासिंह आर्य, आजादसिंह भूंगला, रोहताश, हवासिंह, जयसिंह, पृथ्वीसिंह, नरेन्द्र, शमसेर, ईश्वरसिंह, कृष्ण, रविन्द्र आदि ने किसानों को संबोधित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें