मांगें पूरी करने का आग्रह:शिक्षा विभाग के निदेशक से मिले लेक्चरर एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी

लोहारू2 घंटे पहले
लेक्चरर वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने माध्यमिक विद्यालय शिक्षा विभाग के निदेशक डॉ. जे गणेशन से शिक्षा सदन पंचकूला में विभिन्न मुद्दों पर बैठकर विचार विमर्श किया। निदेशक ने अधिकांश मांगों को पूरा करने की सहमति जताई है। एसोसियशन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अनिल अहलावत, प्रदेश महासचिव योगेन्द्र चाहर, संरक्षक सुनील नेहरा, राज्य वरिष्ठ उप प्रधान जसवीर दलाल, संयोजक संदीप अहलावत व अरुण कुमार ने पीजीटी ट्रांसफर ड्राइव के संबंध में सुधार सहित अनेक मांगे निदेशक के सामने रखी। इसके अलावा निदेशक ने ट्रांसफर ड्राइव से पहले ही प्राचार्य पदोन्नति करवाने के मुद्दे पर पुनर्विचार करने पर सहमति जताई। इसके अलावा सुगम पोर्टल पर प्रतिवेदन देने वाले पीजीटी को ट्रांसफर ड्राइव में शामिल किया जाएगा।

