कार्यक्रम:बच्चों के कौशल को विकसित करने के लिए रीडिंग प्रमोशन सप्ताह का आयोजन

लोहारू2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा बच्चों के कौशल को विकसित करने के लिए राजकीय विद्यालयों में ‘रीडिंग प्रमोशन सप्ताह’ का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें एक सप्ताह तक बच्चों से विभिन्न प्रकार से पठान कौशल को विकसित करने वाले कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमे कहानी सुनाना, कहानी पढ़ना, चित्रकारी करना, पुस्तक पढ़ना, मंथन करना व विभिन्न अन्य गतिविधियों से बच्चों के कौशल विकास के कार्यक्रम किए गए।

आज लोहारू के राजकीय विद्यालय में रीडिंग प्रमोशन सप्ताह के अंतिम दिन विद्यालय प्रभारी जयबीर सिंह की अध्यक्षता में पुस्तक मेले का आयोजन किया गया। बच्चों ने विभिन्न प्रकार की लाभदायक पुस्तकों को पढ़ा व पुस्तक मेले से नई-नई किताबों की जानकारी ली। विद्यालय प्रभारी जयबीर सिंह ने बताया कि इस प्रकार के कार्यक्रम बच्चों के रीडिंग प्रमोशन लिए लाभदायक हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए हम सभी को स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा दी गई हिदायतों का ईमानदारी से पालन करना चाहिए। रीडिंग प्रमोशन सप्ताह के अंतिम दिन पुस्तक मेले के आयोजन के दौरान सी एच सी लोहारू से किशोर स्वास्थ्य परामर्शदाता हरिओम शर्मा ने बच्चों को किशोर स्वास्थ्य के बारे में विभिन्न प्रकार की जानकारी दी।

इसके साथ साथ कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मास्क व शारीरिक दूरी रखने के लिए बच्चों को बताया व कोरोना से सम्बन्धित लक्षण महसूस होने पर तुरंत लोहारू सरकारी अस्पताल में जांच करवाने की सलाह दी। आज के रीडिंग प्रमोशन सप्ताह कार्यक्रम के समापन के दौरान विद्यालय प्रभारी जयबीर सिंह, किशोर स्वास्थ्य परामर्शदाता हरिओम शर्मा, कार्यक्रम संयोजक राजेश कुमारी, राजीव वत्स, कला अध्यापक महेश कुमार, अन्नू प्रवक्ता, पंकज रानी,सोनिया, समस्त स्टाफ सदस्य मौजूद रहें।

