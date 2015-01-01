पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोहारू:प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना साबित हो रही महिलाओं की मददगार: एसडीएम

लोहारू35 मिनट पहले
प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना महिलाओं के लिए मददगार बन रही है। इस योजना की राशि से गर्भवती महिलाएं अपने स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण संबंधी जरूरतों को पूरा कर रही हैं। यह योजना गर्भवती महिलाओं को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के प्रति प्रोत्साहित करने में मददगार साबित हो रही है। एसडीएम जगदीश चन्द्र ने बताया कि गर्भवती एवं धात्री महिलाओं के स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण संबंधी जरूरतों की पूर्ति हेतू नकद प्रोत्साहन देकर उनके बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना और कुपोषण के प्रभाव को कम करने के उद्देश्य से केंद्र सरकार द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना की शुरुआत की गई।

योजना के तहत गर्भवती महिलाओं को तीन किश्तों में पांच हजार रुपये की धनराशि दी जाती है ताकि वह गर्भधारण काल में पौष्टिक चीजें खा सकें व जन्म के बच्चे की अच्छे से देखभाल कर सकें। उन्होंने बताया कि योजना के तहत पहली बार मां बनने वाली महिलाओं को पोषण के लिए पंजीकरण कराने के समय पहली किश्त के रूप में एक हजार रुपये दिए जाते हैं। प्रसव पूर्व कम से कम एक जांच होने पर गर्भावस्था के छह माह बाद दूसरी किश्त के रूप में दो हजार रुपये और बच्चे के जन्म का पंजीकरण होने और बच्चे के प्रथम चक्र का टीकाकरण पूर्ण होने पर तीसरी किश्त में दो हजार रुपये दिए जाते हैं।

एसडीएम ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना के तहत जच्चा-बच्चा स्वास्थ्य संबंधी विशिष्ट तत्वों की पूर्ति पर परिवार में पहले जीवित बच्चे के लिए गर्भवती महिलाओं एवं स्तनपान कराने वाली माताओं के खाते में पांच हजार रुपये की राशि किश्तों में सीधे उनके खातों में भेजी जाती है। योजना की पूरी राशि तीन किश्तों में दी जाती है। प्रत्येक किश्त की राशि सीधे संबंधी लाभार्थी महिला के खाते में डाली जाती है।

