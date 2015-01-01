पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:गोरीवाला के नए कॉलेज की सभी सीटों पर दाखिले की प्रक्रिया पूरी, स्टाफ नहीं मिलने से क्लास नहीं हुई शुरू

गोरीवालाएक घंटा पहले
महिला दिवस पर सरकार की ओर से गोरीवाला में स्थापित नए राजकीय कॉलेज की सभी 60 सीटों पर एडमिशन पूरे हो गए हैं, लेकिन स्टाफ न मिलने से कक्षाएं शुरू नहीं हो रही है। ऐसे में राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल प्रांगण में कॉलेज के लिए तय भवन सुनसान पड़ा है। राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल गोरीवाला के प्रांगण में राजकीय कॉलेज भवन चिन्हित किए जाने के बावजूद अब तक न तो कक्षाएं शुरू हुई है और ना ही उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से यहां स्टाफ नियुक्त किया गया है।

इसके चलते कॉलेज में सभी 60 सीटों पर डबवाली कॉलेज स्टाफ द्वारा चलाई प्रक्रिया के तहत एडमिशन पूरे हो जाने के बावजूद अब तक कक्षाएं शुरू नहीं हुई है, जबकि उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से फर्स्ट ईयर सहित सभी कक्षाएं शुरू किए दो सप्ताह हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में एडमिशन ले चुके विद्यार्थियों को कक्षाएं शुरू होने का इंतजार है वही पहले की तरह डबवाली कॉलेज में बुलाए जाने का डर सता रहा है।

विद्यार्थियों ने बताया कि उन्होंने गोरीवाला कॉलेज में एडमिशन के लिए आवेदन किया और सामाजिक जागरूकता से अधिकतर छात्राओं ने ही एडमिशन गोरीवाला कॉलेज में करवाए गए हैं ताकि आसपास के ग्रामीण इलाके से छात्राएं गोरीवाला पहुंचकर कक्षाएं लगाएं लेकिन सरकार की ओर से अब तक कक्षाएं शुरू नहीं होने संशय बना हुआ है। हालांकि गोरीवाला में डबवाली राजकीय कॉलेज स्टाफ की ओर से एडमिशन प्रक्रिया के साथ वजीफा व अन्य प्रक्रिया के लिए दस्तावेज विद्यार्थियों को तैयार करके दिए जा चुके हैं।

इस संबंध में प्रभारी प्रिंसिपल केएल गुप्ता ने कहा कि गोरीवाला में नए खुले कॉलेज में स्टाफ न मिलने से क्लास से शुरू नहीं हुई है। ऐसे में ऑनलाइन क्लासों से बच्चों को जोड़ कर पढ़ाई शुरू किए जाने में डबवाली कॉलेज का स्टाफ लगाया हुआ है। कॉलेज के लिए तय भवन में अन्य व्यवस्थाओं के लिए भी उत्तर शिक्षा विभ

