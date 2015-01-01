पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आर्थिक नुकसान:गिगोरानी माइनर टूटने से 100 एकड़ में सरसों व गेहूं की फसल जलमग्न

चौपटा4 घंटे पहले
  • किसान बोले-डेढ़ साल पहले नहर की गई थी री-मॉडलिंग
  • शक्कर मंदोरी, शाहपूरिया और चाहर वाला गांव के बीच टूटी माइनर

खंड के गांव शक्कर मंदोरी, शाहपूरिया व चाहर वाला के बीच बूर्जी नंबर 45 के पास में गिगोरानी माइनर नहर टूटने से करीब 100 एकड़ जमीन में पानी भर गया। जिसमें नई बिजाई की हुई सरसों व गेहूं की फसल पूरी तरह से तबाह हो गई। किसानों ने इसकी सूचना सिंचाई विभाग को दी सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों ने पीछे से नहर को बंद करवा दिया है।

गौरतलब है कि इस सीजन में यह नहर लगातार छठी बार टूटी है जबकि नहर की री मॉडलिंग किए हुए करीब डेढ़ वर्ष हुआ है बार-बार ने टूटने के मामले की किसानों ने जांच की मांग की है । इससे पहले पहली बार जब19 जुलाई को जब नहर में पानी आया था तब पानी आते ही नहर टूट गई । इसके बाद लगातार पांच बार टूट गई। बार-बार री मॉडलिंग की गई नहर टूटने से अंदेशा जताया जाता है कि री मॉडलिंग के समय सही मटेरियल का प्रयोग नहीं किया गया।

नहर टूटने से जहां किसानों की फसल बर्बाद हुई है वही गिगोरानी जसानियां आदि गांव में फसल सिंचाई के अभाव में सूखी रह गई है। किसान हीरालाल, भजन लाल, गिरधारी लाल, जॉनी शर्मा, दीपक, अजय कुमार, कालूराम ने बताया कि अभी बिजाई की हुई 100 एकड़ सरसों व गेहूं की फसल में पानी भरने से फसल पूरी तरह से बर्बाद हो गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि नहर को करीब 18 महीने पहले ही री मॉडलिंग करके नया बनाया गया था‌ और मात्र डेढ़ साल में ही नहर टूट गई। शक्कर मंदोरी के पूर्व सरपंच दयाराम सहारण ने बताया कि जब भी नहर में पानी आता है। तो नहर टूट जाती है। इनका कहना है कि नहर को नया बनाया बनाया गया है जिसमें लगता है कि सही मटेरियल नहीं लगाया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि नहर टूटने से उनकी फसल तो बर्बाद हो ही गई आगे गांवों में पानी नहीं गया, जिससे अगले गांवों में जिन किसानों की पानी की बारी थी उनकी फसल सूखी रह गई। किसानों ने नहर टूटने की सूचना सिंचाई विभाग को दी।

