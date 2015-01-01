पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:तांत्रिक विद्या का झांसा देकर हवलदार से ठग 11 लाख

मानसाएक घंटा पहले
तांत्रिक विद्या से (काला इलम) के साथ रुपए डबल करने के नाम पर एक ठग बाबा अपने चेले चपाटों की मदद के साथ करीब 30 लाख रुपए की ठगी मारकर फरार हो गया। इसमें सबसे बड़ी ठगी का शिकार पंजाब पुलिस के थाना सरदूलगढ़ में तैनात एक हवलदार हुआ है। जिसको बाबा करीब 11 लाख रुपए की चंपत लगा गया। सरदूलगढ़ पुलिस ने ठगी का शिकार हवलदार के बयानों पर मामला दर्ज कर उक्त ढोंगी बाबा के चार चेलाें को गिरफ्तार किया है।

मामला अगस्त 2020 का है। जिला पुलिस मुखी मानसा सुरेंद्र लांबा ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के दौरान बताया कि सरदूलगढ़ थाने में तैनात हवलदार गुलबहार सिंह वासी खैरपूर काॅलोनी जिला सिरसा ने बयान लिखवाया कि बलविंदर सिंह उर्फ बिंदी बाबा वासी साधुवाला हाल आबाद ढाणी फुस मंडी जटाणा कैंचियां अपने घर में चौकी लगाता था। जिसके पास वह भी अपनी आस्था के अनुसार अपनी ड्यूटी खत्म होने के बाद माथा टेकने जाता था। जिसकी मुलाकात कुछ दिन पहले सुरजीत सिंह उर्फ जग्गा वासी फता मालोका के साथ हुई।

जिसने उसे अपने संपर्क में कुछ व्यक्ति और महिलाएं होने की बात कही जो तांत्रिक विद्या से पैसे दोगुने कर देते हैं, उसे पैसे दोगुने करने का लालच देकर सिरसा कैंचियां सरदूलगढ़ पर दोबारा बुलाया गया। जहां उसकी मुलाकात मनप्रीत कौर उर्फ मोना, मनजीत कौर वासी वार्ड नंबर 11 सरदूलगढ़, बलविंदर सिंह उर्फ बिंदी बाबा और विष्णु राम वासी सरदूलगढ़ से करवाई।

उक्त सभी लोग उसे पैसे दोगुने करवाने का झांसा देकर सुरजीत सिंह उर्फ जग्गा द्वारा किराए पर ली गई बोलेरो गाड़ी पर सवार होकर हरियाणा राज्य के जिला नूंह के गांव भादस लेकर गए, जहां उन्हें महमंद खान उर्फ सुदी खान और कपिल खान मिले और इन दोनों ने सुरजीत सिंह उर्फ जगगा, मनजीत कौर और मनप्रीत कौर उर्फ मोना से अलग होकर बातचीत की और फिर उसे एक मकान के अंदर ले गए जहां महमंद खान ने धरती पर चादर बिछा दी और कपिल खान भी पास बैठ गया और उसने एक हजार रुपए का माथा टेक दिया।

