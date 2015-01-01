पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ढाणी गारण में जिले सिंह मर्डर केस:10 पुलिस टीमों ने पांच दिन के बाद तीन आरोपी किए गिरफ्तार

हिसार25 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।

ढाणी गारण वासी जिले सिंह मर्डर केस में 10 पुलिस टीमों ने आखिरकार 5 दिन के बाद वारदात के मुख्य तीन मास्टरमाइंड रिश्तेदारों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इन आरोपियों में शिव काॅलोनी वासी रामबीर, रोहतक के बलंभा वासी अनिल, पेटवाड़ हाल शिव काॅलोनी वासी सोनू शामिल हैं। हाल ही में सोनू जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आया हुआ था। आरोपियों के खिलाफ एक्साइज एक्ट, हत्या के प्रयास सहित अन्य आपराधिक मुकदमे दर्ज हैं।

तीनों आरोपियों को बुधवार को अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा। वारदात में संलिप्त अन्य आरोपियों व इन्हें पनाह देने वाले लोगों की गिरफ्तारी, असलहा और वाहन बरामद किया जाएगा। आरोपी जिले के विभिन्न गांवों में छुपे हुए थे, जोकि पुलिस की दबिश के भय से ठिकाने बदल रहे थे। बता दें कि मृतक जिले सिंह के परिजनों ने अभी तक सिविल अस्पताल की मोर्चरी से शव को नहीं उठाया है।

सीआईए टू थाना में डीएसपी रोहताश ने पत्रकारवार्ता में बताया कि वारदात में संलिप्त रहे बाकी आरोपियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। चार भाई वजीर, रामबीर, दिलबाग और जयवीर ने अपने बेटों के संग मिलकर वारदात करवाई है। गिरफ्तार उक्त तीनों आरोपियाें ने पुलिस पूछताछ में कबूला है कि शिव काॅलोनी में 16 मई को जिले सिंह के समधी ईश्वर के साथ ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली हटाने को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ था।

इसमें वजीर (जिले सिंह मर्डर केस में षड्यंत्रकर्ता) के पुत्र सुंदर की हत्या हुई थी। तभी से ईश्वर व उसके परिवार के साथ रंजिश थी। सुंदर की मौत का बदला लेने के लिए लंबे समय से ताक में थे। मौका मिलते ही 30 अक्टूबर को रोहतक में सुनील पर गोलियां चलाकर हत्या का प्रयास किया था। इस वारदात को सोनू ने अंजाम दिया था। इसके बाद जिले सिंह पर फायरिंग करके मारा था। डीएसपी रोहताश ने बताया कि उक्त तीनों मर्डर केस के षड्यंत्र-कर्ता हैं, इनका सहयोग करने वाले अन्य आरोपी भी जल्द गिरफ्त में होंगे।

मृतक के बेटे ने कहा- पहले रिश्तेदारों की रिहाई हो, फिर करेंगे अंतिम संस्कार

मृतक जिले सिंह के पुत्र श्यामसुंदर का कहना है कि गांव में गठित कमेटी जो फैसला लेगी वह मान्य होगा। सुंदर मर्डर केस में मेरा भाई, ससुर व साला जेल में बंद हैं। हालांकि हमारी प्रमुख मांग है पहले इन्हें रिहा किया जाए। इसके बाद ही पिता जिले सिंह के शव का अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा शस्त्र लाइसेंस बनवाने सहित अन्य मांगों को पूरा किया जाए।

