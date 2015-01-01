पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:ट्रांसफर होकर जिले में आए 140 जेबीटी ने दफ्तर में जमा करवाई फाइल, 40 जेबीटी जिले से बाहर स्थानांतरित

हिसार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोक हटने के बाद शिक्षा निदेशालय ने तबादले के लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू की

बरसों से अंतरजिला ट्रांसफर का इंतजार कर रहे अध्यापकों की इच्छा पूरी हो गई है। इसके साथ जिले में भी 163 जेबीटी ट्रांसफर होकर आए हैं, जिनमें से 140 अध्यापकों ने मंगलवार को अपनी फाइलें जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय में जमा करवा दी। मेवात से ट्रांसफर होकर आने वाले 19 में से 16 अध्यापकों ने भी अपनी फाइलें कार्यालय में जमा करवा दीं। वहीं जिले के 48 जेबीटी ट्रांसफर होकर दूसरे जिलों में जाने वाले अध्यापकों में से 40 अध्यापक रिलीव होकर नए जिलों में चले गए हैं।

अब विभागीय आदेशानुसार आगामी प्रक्रिया अमल में लाई जाएगी। इन अध्यापकों को बाद में जनरल ट्रांसफर के माध्यम से स्थायी स्टेशन दिए जाएंगे।23 अगस्त 2019 को 2544 जेबीटी अध्यापकों की अंतरजिला ट्रांसफर लिस्ट जारी की थी, लेकिन बाद में कोर्ट के आदेश पर इस लिस्ट पर रोक लगा दी गई थी। अब कोर्ट से लगी रोक हटने के बाद निदेशालय ने दोबारा लिस्ट जारी कर दी।

इसके साथ केवल तीन दिन में रिलीव ज्वाॅइनिंग के आदेश जारी कर दिए। जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय के डिप्टी सुपरिटेंडेंट महेन्द्र बिश्नोई, डीलिंग श्यामसुन्दर, असिस्टेंट सुरेन्द्र शर्मा व क्लर्क कमल सिंह के साथ साथ राजकीय प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ के पदाधिकारियों रमेश सहारण व सीआर काजला ने सभी उपस्थित अध्यापकों के कागज चैक करने में सहायता की।

जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी धनपतराम ने बताया कि निदेशालय के आदेश के तहत सभी प्रक्रियाएं शीघ्र की जाएंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि किसी भी अध्यापक को कागजों की कमी की वजह से वापस नहीं भेजा जाएगा। उनके कार्यालय द्वारा सभी प्रकार की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं तथा जिले में आने वाले व जिले से जाने वाले अध्यापकों को किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत नहीं आने दी जाएगी। वहीं राजकीय प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ के जिला प्रधान वेदपाल रायपुर ने बताया कि संघ की तरफ से अध्यापकों की हर तरह से सहायता की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें