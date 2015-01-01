पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवहन:नाै महीने के बाद किलोमीटर स्कीम में पानीपत, चंडीगढ़, गुरुग्राम के लिए आज से दौड़ेंगी 15 बसें

हिसार29 मिनट पहले
हिसार के बस स्टैंड पर सरकारी बस में लोगों की लगी भीड़।
  • रोडवेज की ओर से त्योहारों को लेकर सिरसा और दिल्ली के लिए 30 स्पेशल बसाें की सुविधा

दिवाली और भैया दूज काे लेकर भले ही राेडवेज डिपाे ने स्पेशल बसाें की व्यवस्था की हाे, लेकिन काेराेना काे लेकर सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन की बसों में पालना नजर नहीं आ रही है। यात्रियाें काे बसाें में भीड़ की वजह से जहां परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, वहीं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना न होने के कारण संक्रमण का खतरा है।

बता दें कि लाॅकडाउन की वजह से किलोमीटर स्कीम के तहत बसें मार्च से बंद थीं। इसके बाद दिवाली त्याेहार काे देखते हुए डिपाे ने त्याेहार पर स्कीम के तहत 15 बसाें काे दाेबारा से चालू किया है। ये बसें पानीपत, चंडीगढ़, यमुनानगर, गंगानगर व गुरुग्राम रूट पर दौड़ेंगे। डीआई कुलदीप ने बताया कि त्याेहार के अवसर पर डिपाे द्वारा सिरसा और दिल्ली के लिए करीब 30 बसें स्पेशल चलाई गई हैं। त्याेहार के दाैरान यात्रियाें काे किसी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं हाेने दी जाएगी।

त्याेहार काे देखते हुए यात्रियाें के लिए स्पेशल बसें चलाई जाएंगी। डिपाे की ओर से सिरसा और दिल्ली के लिए 30 स्पेशल बसें चलाई गई हैं।'' - कुलदीप, डीआई, हिसार।

नियमाें काे लेकर सभी कर्मचारियाें काे अवगत करवाया हुआ है। लापरवाही पर कर्मचारियाें के खिलाफ एक्शन लिया जाएगा।'' - राहुल मित्तल, जीएम, हिसार।

बसों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन किया जाए : डीसी

राेडवेज बसाें में नियमाें में लापरवाही बरतने के मामले में संज्ञान लिया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही राेडवेज जीएम काे कहा जाएगा साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन सख्ती से किया जाए।- डाॅ. प्रियंका साेनी, उपायुक्त, हिसार।

