पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • 15 Thousand Rich Pay App Users' Accounts Disturbed, SIM Card Purchased On Fake Documents, 30 Crores Cheated From The Company

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फर्जीवाड़ा:15 हजार धनी पे एप यूजर्स के खातों में गड़बड़ी, फर्जी दस्तावेज पर खरीदे सिम कार्ड, कंपनी से 30 करोड़ ठगे

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग और तुरंत लोन की सुविधा देने वाली कंपनी को ठग गिरोह ने लगाई करोड़ों रुपयों की चपत
  • कंपनी के चीफ लीगल मैनेजर बोले: फ्रॉड में हिसार, सिरसा, फतेहाबाद, आदमपुर और पंजाब के लोग शामिल

ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग और तुरंत लोन की सुविधा देने वाली धनी पे एप कंपनी को ठग गिरोह ने करोड़ों रुपयों की चपत लगाई है। 15 हजार से ज्यादा एप यूजर्स के खातों में गड़बड़ी मिली, जिसमें लगभग 30 करोड़ रुपए की ठगी का मामला सामने आया है। कंपनी की मानें तो ऑनलाइन कंपनियों द्वारा आमजन को नकद राशि के रूप में दिए जाने वाले कैश बैक का लाभ स्वयं प्राप्त कर गिरोह ने ठगी की है।

आरोपी एक अकाउंट बनाते थे और उसमें 10 हजार रुपए तक रकम रखते थे। इस रकम तक खाते को केवाईसी से अटैच करना जरूरी नहीं होता। इसलिए आधार कार्ड की डिटेल भी जरूरी नहीं होती। इसी पैसे को बार-बार प्रयोग करके कैश बैक कमाया करते थे। फ्रॉड करने वाले गिरोह में हिसार, सिरसा, फतेहाबाद और पंजाब के रहने वाले लोग शामिल हैं।

ठगों ने फर्जी दस्तावेज के आधार पर काफी संख्या में सिम कार्ड का प्रयोग किया है। कंपनी के चीफ लीगल मैनेजर हरदीप सिंह की शिकायत पर सिविल लाइन थाना में पुलिस ने बरवाला स्थित वार्ड नंबर 11 वासी निशा रानी, ढाणी सीसवाल वासी अजय कुमार, भैरी अकबरपुर वासी अनूप सिंह, गोरछी वासी रजत, बरवाला की पासा काॅलोनी वासी सोनू कुमार व एक अन्य के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

कंपनी के पास आने की बजाए खातों में चले गए 30 करोड़

चीफ लीगल मैनेजर हरदीप सिंह ने बताया कि ऐसा ही फ्रॉड करने वाले गिरोह के खिलाफ पंजाब सहित अन्य जिलों में पुलिस कार्रवाई कर चुकी है। इस गिरोह में इंफोर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी एक्सपर्ट भी शामिल हैं। धनी पे माेबाइल एप रेजर पे भुगतान गेटवे के माध्यम से संचालित होता है, जोकि भुगतान स्वीकार करने, वितरित करने और प्रक्रिया करने की अनुमति देती है। 14 नवंबर से 18 नवंबर तक छुट्टियों के कारण धनी पे एप की प्रणाली को स्वचालित मोड पर रखा था। 18 नवंबर के बाद कंपनी के प्रतिनिधि ने काम संभाला था।

उस दौरान जालसाजी और धोखाधड़ी का खुलासा हुआ था। 15 हजार से ज्यादा एप यूजर्स के खातों में लगभग 30 करोड़ रुपए गलत तरीके से जमा होना पाया गया। कंपनी के पास पैसे आने की बजाय उसे निकाल लिया गया, जिनके खाते में गए, उनसे संपर्क किया तो संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दिया। सवालों से बचते भी दिखे। काफी ग्राहकों ने अपना फोन नंबर बंद कर दिया था। कंपनी ने आधार कार्ड पर खुले खातों को ब्लॉक कर दिया था।

फर्जी सिम कार्ड्स का हुआ प्रयोग, मोबाइल कंपनियां भी निशाने पर, एक के नाम कई-कई सिम

कंपनी की मानें तो करोड़ों की धोखाधड़ी में फर्जी सिम कार्डों का इस्तेमाल हुआ है। इसमें मोबाइल कंपनियों की भूमिका भी संदेहास्पद है। कैसे काफी संख्या में सिम जारी हुए हैं और फर्जी दस्तावेजों पर उन्हें एक्टिव कर दिया। हिसार में दर्ज एफआईआर के अनुसार आरोपी निशा रानी और उनके सहयोगियों ने 67 सिम कार्डों के धोखाधड़ी की है। नाम-पता एक है, मगर नंबर अलग, जिसके जरिए एप को डाउनलोड किया था। फ्रॉड के लिए मोबाइल व लैपटॉप सहित अन्य गैजेट्स का प्रयोग हुआ है।

00

निशा ने एप के जरिए 7 लाख 86 हजार 179 रुपये ट्रांसफर किए हैं। आरोपी अजय ने अपने सहयोगियों के साथ 58 सिम कार्ड खरीदे थे। 4 लाख 7 हजार 693 रुपयों की हेराफेरी की है। आरोपी अनूप सिंह और उसके साथियों ने 54 सिम कार्ड खरीदकर 3 लाख 48 हजार 902 रुपये, आरोपी रजत ने अपने साथियों के साथ 50 सिम कार्ड खरीदकर 4 लाख 81 हजार 858 रुपयों का फ्रॉड का आरोप है। अभी इस मामले में कंपनी अपने स्तर पर जांच कर रही है। जिसमें और बड़ी ठगी का खुलासा हो सकता है। कंपनी के अनुसार पुराने मामलों में पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया है कि आरोपी राजस्थान के बीकानेर, यूपी के गाजियाबाद, दिल्ली और पंजाब के जलालाबाद से फर्जी सिम लाकर प्रयोग करते थे। आरोपी उपभोक्ता के खाते में आने वाले लाभ को उपभोक्ता द्वारा प्रयोग किए जा रहे नंबर और आईडी से खुद पैसे हड़प लेते थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें