राहत:17 साल पहले चाैटाला सरकार में बना था शहर के बाहर डेयरी शिफ्टिंग प्राेजेक्ट, अब मनो-2 में हो रहा साकार, 23 दुकानेंं बिकीं

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम कार्यालय में डेयरी प्लाजा के प्लाॅटों की बोली के दौरान पहुंचे डेयरी संचालक।

शहर के लिए 17 साल पुराने बने डेयरी प्रोजेक्ट के जल्द पूरा हाेने की उम्मीद बंधी है। शहर से बाहर बगला राेड साउथ बाइपास पर बनने वाले डेयरी प्राेजेक्ट में प्लाॅट लेने के लिए गुरुवार काे अनेक डेयरी मालिक नगर निगम कार्यालय पहुंचे। हालांकि आज केवल कॉमर्शियल दुकानों की बाेली थी। इसके बावजूद डेयरी मालिक दिनभर निगम की रजिस्ट्रेशन बुक में अपने नाम और पते तलाशते रहे और नाेट करके अपने साथ ले गए।

निगम परिसर में डेयरी प्रोजेक्ट की कॉमर्शियल 65 दुकानों के लिए कुल 91 लोगों ने आवेदन किया। 23 लाख 50,000 रुपए रिजर्व प्राइज से शुरू हुई बोली 33 लाख 60000 से लेकर 55 लाख, 10,000 रुपए तक गई। नगर निगम में उपनिगम आयुक्त डॉ. प्रदीप हुड्डा की अगुवाई में दुकानों की बोली हुई। इस दौरान एक्सईएन एचके शर्मा, एक्सईएन संदीप सिहाग, अकाउंट ऑफिसर बलजीत सिंह व विक्रम, एलओ प्रवीण कुमार व सुपरिंटेंडेंट धर्मपाल भाम्भू सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। डॉ. प्रदीप हुड्डा ने बताया कि साउथ बाइपास पर निगम ने डेयरी प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किया है। जिसमें 410 डेयरी के प्लाॅट हैं और 65 दुकानें हैं। आज 65 दुकानों में से 23 दुकानों की बोली करवाई गई।

शहर से बाहर डेयरी बनाने का प्राेजेक्ट 2003 में ओपी चाैटाला सरकार के दाैरान तैयार हुआ था। उस समय 25 एकड़ जमीन डेयरियाें के लिए शहर के बाहर देख सर्वे भी कर लिया था। इसके बाद यह प्राेजेक्ट हिचकाेले खाता रहा। 2005 में हुड्डा की कांग्रेस सरकार के दाैरान इस प्राेजेक्ट पर किसी ने ध्यान नहीं दिया।

अक्टूबर 2014 में मनाेहर लाल के नेतृत्व में भाजपा सरकार बनी ताे सीएम ने शहर से बाहर डेयरी बनाने के प्रस्ताव पर अधिकारियाें से फिर चर्चा की। हालांकि उनका भी पहला कार्यकाल बीत गया। आज डेयरी प्राेजेक्ट वाली जमीन पर काॅमर्शियल दुकानाें की बाेली हुई। जल्द ही पशु डेयरियां शहर के बाहर हाेंगी। हालांकि पहले 429 डेयरियाें का पंजीकरण हुआ था, बाद में 11 और दर्ज हाे गई। अब जब भी डेयरी प्लाॅटाें की बाेली हाेगी, निगन के नियमाें के अनुसार डेयरी मालिकाें काे डेयरी प्राेजेक्ट में प्लाॅट मिल जाएगा।

