कोरोना का कहर:सेक्टर 11 का स्टूडेंट, टीचर और बंदी समेत 190 पाॅजिटिव मिले

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।

कोरोना के मामले लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में अग्राेहा का असिस्टेंट प्राेफेसर, सेक्टर 11 का स्टूडेंट, रामपुरा माेहल्ला का दुकानदार, बैंक काॅलाेनी का क्लर्क, श्यामसुख का आर्मी का जवान, आजाद नगर का रहने वाला सिविल अस्पताल का डाॅक्टर, सत्या नगर का एकाउंटेंट, अर्बन एस्टेट का रहने वाला इनकम टैक्स विभाग का कर्मचारी, सेक्टर 14 का वकील, नंगथला के अध्यापक समेत सात लाेग, माॅडल टाउन की अध्यापिका, हिसार में रहने वाला पीजीआई राेहतक का सिक्योरिटी गार्ड, सेक्टर 14 का प्रिसिंपल, माॅडल टाउन का बैंक कर्मचारी, सेंट्रल जेल 2 का बंदी, सेक्टर 9-11 की अध्यापिका, सेक्टर 13 का बैंक कर्मचारी, सीसवाल का हेल्थ केयर वर्कर, काेविड जेल 2 का बंदी समेत 190 पाॅजिटिव पाए गए।

इधर, सिवानी में चार और कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मिले

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सपना गहलावत ने बताया कि वार्ड-3 25 वर्षीया महिला, 13 वर्षीया लड़की, 33 वर्षीया महिला तथा 64 वर्षीय महिला है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. गहलावत ने जिलेवासियों से अपने स्वास्थ्य का पूरा ध्यान रखने की अपील की। अगर किसी भी व्यक्ति को जुकाम-बुखार या गले में तकलीफ होती है तो वह तुरन्त डाॅक्टर से संपर्क करके अपनी जांच अवश्य करवाएं। मुहं पर मास्क का प्रयोग करें व बार-बार अपने हाथों को अवश्य धोएंं। अगर फिर भी किसी व्यक्ति को कोरोना वायरस के प्रति कोई भी जानकारी लेनी है तो वह सिर्फ विभाग द्वारा बनाये गये।

