गोलमाल:एटीएम में दस लाख कम डालने के 2 आरोपी कर्मचारी गिरफ्तार

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
  • मशीनों में रुपये डालने के ठेकेदार की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई

मिलगेट थाना पुलिस ने एटीएम में 10 लाख रुपये कम डालकर हेराफेरी करने के मामले में आरोपी ढाणी बड़वाली वासी देवेंद्र और चंदन नगर वासी सुनील कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इन्हें 2 दिन के रिमांड पर लिया। आरोपियों से रुपये बरामदगी का प्रयास किया जाएगा। इससे पूर्व 6 लाख 9 हजार 500 रुपये एटीएम में कम डालने के मामले में खैरमपुर वासी सुभाष और विनोद गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं।

बता दें कि रेड स्क्वेयर मार्केट स्थित ओरियंटिड बैंक ऑफ इंडिया और बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के एटीएम में रुपये डालने का ठेका लेने वाली सीएमएस इंफो सिस्टम लिमिटेड कंपनी के ब्रांच मैनेजर सेक्टर-13 वासी कमलजीत की शिकायत पर कर्मचारी सुभाष और विनोद पर 6 लाख 9 हजार 500 और ढाणी बड़वाली वासी देवेंद्र और चंदन नगर वासी सुनील कुमार के खिलाफ साढ़े 10 लाख, कुल 16 लाख 59 हजार 500 रुपयों की धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया था। मिलगेट थाना में दोनों मामलों में अलग-अलग केस दर्ज हुए थे।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में ब्रांच मैनेजर कमलजीत ने बताया कि उक्त आरोपियों ने बैंकों की एटीम में रुपये डालने का ठेका लिया हुआ है। ओरियंटिड बैंक के एटीएम में 2015 से कार्यरत सुभाष कुमार और फरवरी 2020 से कार्यरत विनोद रुपये डालते थे। वहीं, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के एटीएम में सुनील कुमार और देवेंद्र रुपये डालते थे।

सुभाष और विनोद ने बैंक के करीब 25 एटीएम में रुपये डालने के दौरान 6 लाख 9 हजार 500 रुपये कम डाले। जब दिए रुपयों की बैलेंस शीट जांच की तो उसमें गड़बड़ी पकड़ी गई। दोनों से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा लेकिन संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दे पाए। वहीं, कर्मी देवेंद्र व सुनील ने 15 नवंबर 2019 को बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा से 14 लाख रुपये रेलवे रोड स्थित एटीएम के लिए दिए थे। इसके बाद 18 नवंबर को 10 लाख रुपये दिए थे। 6 जनवरी 2020 को ई-मेल पर मैसेज आया था। दाेनों ने 10 लाख 50 हजार रुपये कम डाले थे।

