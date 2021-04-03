पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनवाई:माेबाइल छीनने के 2 आराेपी दाेषी करार, 26 मई 2018 को सदर थाना में दर्ज हुआ था केस, कोर्ट का फैसला

हिसार4 मिनट पहले
सेशन जज अरुण कुमार सिंघल की अदालत ने गुरुवार को छीनाझपटी के मुकदमे में सुनवाई करते हुए 2 झपटमार चंद्रलोक काॅलोनी वासी गुलशन और टेकड़ा मोहल्ला वासी नवीन काे दोषी करार दिया है। इन्हें शुक्रवार को सजा सुनाई जाएगी। अदालत में चले अभियाेग के अनुसार आजाद नगर स्थित गीता काॅलोनी वासी आशुतोष की शिकायत पर 26 मई 2018 को सदर थाना में केस दर्ज हुआ था।

शिकायत में आशुतोष ने बताया था कि शाम करीब साढ़े 8 बजे घर से पार्क की तरफ जा रहा था। जब मैं जलघर के पास पहुंचा तो पीछे से बाइक पर सवार होकर 2 युवक आए थे। वे मेरा मोबाइल फोन छीनकर फरार हो गए थे। उन्हें पकड़ने के लिए काफी प्रयास किया था, लेकिन हाथ नहीं आए। इस मामले में पुलिस को शिकायत देकर कार्रवाई की गुहार लगाई थी। पुलिस ने मामले में संलिप्त उक्त दोनों आरोपियों को धरदबोचा था, जिन्हें अदालत ने दाेषी करार देते हुए शुक्रवार को सजा सुनाने का फैसला लिया है।

