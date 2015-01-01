पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाइट डोमिनेशन:2096 वाहनों की जांच कर 41 के चालान और तीन जब्त किए

हिसार27 मिनट पहले
  • संदिग्ध व असामाजिक तत्वों की दें सूचना, नाम-पता गुप्त होगा : एसपी

जिला पुलिस ने शनिवार देर रात नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान सभी थानों की 80 फीसद से ज्यादा पुलिस अपने-अपने एरिया में नाकाबंदी करके तैनात रही। इस दौरान आने-जाने वाले 64 लोगों से पूछताछ कर अजनबी पर्चे भरे। पुलिस की पैदल गश्त भी रही। जिलेभर में करीब 2096 छोटे-बड़े वाहनों की गहनता से जांच की गई। नियम तोड़ने वाले 41 वाहनों के चालान काटे। तीन वाहन जब्त किए।

इनसे अलग 53 लोगों पर मोटर वाहन अधिनियम और विशेष अधिनियम के तहत 53 व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई हुई है। अभियान के तहत संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों, वाहनों तथा हिस्ट्रीशीटर को तलाश किया। रेलवे स्टेशन, बस अड्‌डों, धर्मशालाओं, होटल, बाजार व भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों की भी चेकिंग की गई। नाइट डोमिनेशन के दौरान अवैध शराब का कारोबार करने वाले से 144 बोतल अवैध शराब बरामद करके संबंधित थाना में आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत अभियोग अंकित करके कार्रवाई की गई।

जिला पुलिस ने जुआ खेलने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ संबंधित थाना में कार्यवाही कर 1470 रुपये भी बरामद किए। एसपी बलवान सिंह राणा ने आमजन से अपील करते हुए कहा कि अगर किसी को भी अपने निवास स्थान के आसपास संदिग्ध व्यक्ति, नशा करने वाले या नशे का व्यापार करने वाले, अवैध शराब बेचने वाले आदि का पता चले तो तुरंत नजदीकी पुलिस थाना-पुलिस चौकी में सूचना दें। आपकी पहचान गोपनीय रखी जाएगी। भविष्य में भी इस प्रकार के नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान समय-समय पर जारी रहेंगे।

