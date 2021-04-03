पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:इंजेक्टेबल नशा छुड़वाने को 250 रोगी करा रहे इलाज 6 माह से काउंसलर नहीं और 8 दिन से नहीं मिल रही दवा

हिसार5 मिनट पहले
ओएसटी सेंटर। - Dainik Bhaskar
ओएसटी सेंटर।

सिविल अस्पताल में ओएसटी सेंटर (ओपिऑयड सब्स्टीट्यूशन थेरेपी) में इंजेक्टेबल नशा छुड़वाने आ रहे करीब 250 रोगियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उन्हें करीब 6 माह से काउंसलर की सुविधा नहीं मिल रही और बीते 8 दिन से दवा भी मुहैया नहीं हो रही है। ऐसे में धीरे-धीरे रोगी फिर से नशे की गर्त में जाकर इंजेक्टेबल नशा करने लगे हैं। हालांकि मनोचिकित्सक की ओपीडी में पहुंचने वाले कुछ रोगियों को वैकल्पिक दवा जरूर दी जा रही है। मगर काउंसिलिंग न मिलने से राह फिर भटक रहे हैं।

2014 में शुरू हुआ था सेंटर, काउंसलर को हटाया था, अभी तक नियुक्ति नहीं हुई

पंचकूला एचएसएसीएस से दवा मिलनी है। प्रदेश के सभी ओएसटी में फिलहाल दवा नहीं है। रोज रोगी सेंटर में आकर दवा बारे पूछते हैं। इस दौरान हेल्थ स्टाफ के पूछने पर बताते हैं कि दवा नहीं मिलने पर काफी पीड़ा होती है। वर्ष 2014 में रोगियों को इंजेक्टेबल नशे से मुक्ति दिलवाने को ओएसटी सेंटर शुरू हुआ था।

यहां एक काउंसलर व दवा का सेवन करवाने के लिए एएनएम की नियुक्ति हुई थी। विवादों के चलते यहां कार्यरत काउंसलर को करीब छह माह पहले नौकरी से हटाया था। वह अनुबंध पर था। अभी तक स्थायी काउंसलर की नियुक्ति ओएसटी सेंटर में नहीं हुई है।

पिछले काफी समय से दवा उपलब्ध नहीं हैं। फिर भी नशा छुड़वाने के लिए जो रोगी हमारे पास इलाज को आते हैं उन्हें वैकल्पिक दवा दे रहे हैं। किसी को पांच दिन तो किन्हीं को 10 दिन। रोगी दवा के आदी हो जाते हैं जो नहीं मिलती तो दूसरी दवा उन्हें रास नहीं आती है। दवा नहीं मिलने पर होने वाली शारीरिक परेशानियों से राहत की सोच से नशा भी करने लगते हैं। पर, उम्मीद है ओएसटी सेंटर में दवा उपलब्ध होगी।''
- डॉ. पूनम दहिया, मनोचिकित्सक, सिविल अस्पताल, हिसार।

