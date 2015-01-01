पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गीता महोत्सव:जिले के 50 स्कूलों के 2500 विद्यार्थी सुनाएंगे गीता के श्लोक, बनाएंगे पेंटिंग्स, 17 दिसंबर को शुरू होगी ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता

हिसार34 मिनट पहले
अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव 17 दिसंबर से शुरू हो रहा है। इसमें स्कूली बच्चों को शामिल किया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में जिले के 50 स्कूलों के 2500 विद्यार्थी गीता के श्लोक सीखेंगे और सुनाएंगे। जिला स्तर पर बच्चों की प्रतियोगिता की तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। जिला स्तर पर 17 दिसंबर को प्रतियोगिता होगी। इन विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन माध्यम से जोड़ा जाएगा।

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग को इस गीता पाठ के लिए सभी स्कूलों को कार्यक्रम के साथ जोड़ने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक ने सभी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों, जिला परियोजना समन्वयक, खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी व स्कूलों के मुखिया को पत्र लिखकर वैश्विक गीता पाठ के कार्यक्रम की तैयारियां करने को कहा है। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी द्वारा सभी बीईओ को यह निर्देश दे दिए हैं।

शिक्षा विभाग ऑनलाइन माध्यम से निबंध लेखन, गीता श्लोकोच्चारण, भाषण, संवाद, पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिताएं करवाएगा। ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिताओं में जिला व राज्य स्तर पर प्रथम, द्वितीय, तृतीय स्थान पर आने वाले विद्यार्थियों को पुरस्कार दिए जाएंगे। इसमें प्रथम आने वाले विद्यार्थी को 2100 द्वितीय को 1500 व तृतीय स्थान पाने वाले को एक हजार का ईनाम दिया जाएगा।

गीता महोत्सव की तैयारियों के लिए सभी बीईओ और स्कूल मुखियाओं को पत्र भेज दिया गया है। 17 दिसंबर को आयोजित होने वाली प्रतियोगिता के लिए वे विद्यार्थियों को तैयार कर देंगे। तब तक सभी विद्यार्थियों को भी इस प्रतियोगिता की तैयारी करने के लिए थोड़ा समय मिल जाएगा। - कुलदीप सिहाग, डीईओ, हिसार।

