मुसीबत में सब साथ:काेराेना से लंग्स खराब हुए घर गिरवी रख अस्पतालों में 35 लाख रु. खर्च किए, लोगों ने 76 लाख रु. चंदा जुटाकर ट्रांसप्लांट कराया

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
हैदराबाद के अस्पताल में भर्ती तरुण कथूरिया।

कमलानगर में 34 वर्षीय तरुण कथूरिया की जिंदगी बचाने के लिए मदद कर शहर के लोगों ने मिसाल पेश की है। तरुण 17 सितंबर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला था। वायरस ने दोनों लंग्स डैमेज कर दिए। डाॅक्टराें ने जवाब दिया कि जान बचाने को लंग्स प्रत्याराेपण कराने पड़ेंगे। खर्च करीब 1 कराेड़ रु. बताया। पिता गुलशन कथूरिया के पास बेटे के इलाज के लिए इतनी रकम नहीं थी। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की।

शहर के लोगों ने पंजाबी धर्मशाला में पंचायत कर 2 से 3 दिन में 28 लाख रु. एकत्रित कर डोनेट किए। साेशल मीडिया के जरिए भी मदद मांगी तो बेंगलुरू की एक मिलाप संस्था ने मजबूर पिता काे बेटे के इलाज के लिए 48 लाख रु. डाेनेट किए। गुलशन ने घर गिरवी रख लाखों रुपए उधार लिए। अब तक 1 करोड़ रु. खर्च हो चुके। पढ़िए कैसे संकट में मदद वाले हाथ सामने आए-

पिता गुलशन बाेले- धरती पर मसीहा बनकर आए मददगार तभी बची बेटे की जान
मैं कपड़े की दुकान पर 15 हजार की जॉब करता था। पैर जवाब दे गए तो जॉब छाेड़ दी। बेटा तरुण माेबाइल मार्केटिंग की 20 हजार रु. की जाॅब करता था। काेराेनाकाल में उसकी जाॅब चली गई। 17 सितंबर काे तरुण कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मिला। 20 सितंबर काे सर्वोदय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। वहां 2 दिन रखा। फिर 2 दिन वरदान अस्पताल में रखा। 4 दिन में करीब 1.5 लाख रु. खर्च बैठा दिया। बाद में जवाब दे दिया। 24 सितंबर काे उसे दिल्ली के वैंक्टेश्वरम अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया।

1 अक्टूबर काे वीडियाे काॅल की ताे बेटे ने कहा पापा सांसें रुक रही हैं। डाॅक्टराें ने उसे वेंटिलेटर पर रखा। उसे एक्स्ट्राकाॅर्पाेरियल मैंबरेन ऑक्सीजनेशन (ईसीएमओ) पर लिया। डॉक्टरों ने कहा कि लंग्स बदलवाने पड़ेंगे। जब तक इस मशीन पर रहेगा। राेज का खर्च 1 से 1.25 लाख रु. होगा। दामाद ने कुछ पैसाें का इंतजाम किया। तब रेहड़ी वाले से लेकर बड़े व्यापारी तक मदद के लिए आगे आए। रेहड़ी वाले ने एक दिन की दिहाड़ी 530 रु. से मदद की।

पार्षद प्रतिनिधि पंकज दीवान, मेयर गाैतम सरदाना सहित समाज के अन्य लाेगाें ने मुहिम काे आगे बढ़ाया तो परिवार तरुण काे 5 नवंबर काे 12 लाख खर्च कर एयर एंबुलेंस से हैदराबाद के किम्स अस्पताल में ले गया। डाॅक्टराें ने लंग्स बदलवाने के लिए 35 लाख का पैकेज लिया। 28 नवंबर काे सफल ऑपरेशन हुआ। अब हालत में सुधार है। अभी 2 माह हैदराबाद में किराए का मकान लेकर रहना पड़ेगा। मेरी पत्नी शीला और बहू शिल्पा उसकी तीमारदारी में लगी हैं। अभी तक 1 कराेड़ से ज्यादा खर्च हाे चुके हैं। मकान गिरवी रखकर कुछ पैसा उठाया था, वाे भी खर्च हाे चुका है। -जैसा तरुण के पिता गुलशन ने बताया

एक्सपर्ट की राय
उत्तर भारत में इस तरह का काेई मामला ताे नहीं आया। दक्षिण के एक डाॅक्टर का मामला सुना था। ऑनलाइन मैंने भी कुछ फंड ट्रांसफर किया था। काेराना का असर लंग्स पर आ जाने से इस तरह की परेशानी हाेती है। इंटरनेशनल क्रिटिकल केयर में ट्रेनिंग लेने वाले डाॅक्टर इस तरह की ट्रांसप्लांट कर सकते हैं। देश में कुछ ही संस्थान ऐसे हैं जहां लंग्स ट्रांसफर किए जाते हैं। यह बड़ा कांप्लीकेटेड है। किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट ताे काफी आसान है।-अजय चुघ, फिजिशियन एवं आइसाेलेशन इंचार्ज, सिविल अस्पताल, हिसार

