जीजेयू:एमए हिंदी और मास्टर ऑफ फार्मेसी की पहली ऑनलाइन लिस्ट में 390 स्टूडेंट्स को मिला मौका

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
जीजेयू में मंगलवार को विभिन्न पीजी प्रोग्राम्स की ऑनलाइन काउंसिलिंग की लिस्ट जारी की गई। लिस्ट के अनुसार इन प्रोग्राम्स में 390 स्टूडेंट्स को शामिल किया गया। इनमें से एमएससी से जुड़े कोर्सेज के लिए 25 नवंबर तक फीस जमा करवाई जा सकती है। वहीं एमए हिंदी, मास्टर ऑफ कम्प्यूटर साइंस और फार्मेसी से जुड़े प्रोग्राम्स के लिए स्टूडेंट्स 26 नवंबर तक फीस सबमिट करवा सकते हैं।

26 नवंबर को एमबीए और एमटेक प्रोग्राम्स की दूसरी ऑनलाइन लिस्ट जारी की जाएगी। इस वर्ष के ऑनलाइन दाखिला प्रक्रिया के समन्वयक प्रो. महेश ने इस बार कोविड-19 की वजह से सेशन शुरू करने में काफी देर हो चुकी है, इसी वजह से इस बार फीस जमा करवाने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को केवल एक दिन का समय दिया है।

मंगलवार को पीजी प्रोग्राम्स में अलॉट की गईं सीटें

  • एमएससी कैमेस्ट्री 53
  • एमएससी मैथेमेटिक्स 51
  • एमएससी फिजिक्स 52
  • एमएससी बायोटेक्नोलॉजी 14
  • एमएससी माइक्रोबायोलॉजी 31
  • एमएससी एन्वायरमेंटल साइंस 48
  • एम.ए हिंदी 39
  • मास्टर ऑफ फार्मेसी 44
  • मास्टर ऑफ कम्प्यूटर एप्लीकेशन 54
  • पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट डिप्लोमा इन गाइडेंस एंड काउंसिलिंग 14
