गिराेह पर शिकंजा:एक साल में वाहन चोरी के 40 आरोपियों काे पकड़ा, 70 बाइकाें काे मालिकाें तक पहुंचा चुके

हिसार12 मिनट पहले
भले ही कुछ स्नेचर और लुटेरे जिले में आपराधिक घटनाओं काे अंजाम दे रहे हाें मगर हिसार की नई अनाज मंडी चाैकी प्रभारी रविंद्र कुमार दुपहिया वाहनाें काे चाेरी करने वाले गिराेह काे पकड़वाने में अहम भूमिका निभा रहे हैं। एक साल के अंदर ही 40 से अधिक वाहन चाेराें काे पकड़कर 70 से अधिक बाइक बरामद कर मालिकाें तक पहुंचाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई है। एसपी ने भी एएसआई काे सम्मानित करने की बात कही है।

अनाज मंडी चाैकी प्रभारी रविंद्र कुमार मूल रुप से फतेहाबाद जिले के दहमान गांव के रहने वाले है। बताया कि वर्ष 1989 में वह पुलिस विभाग में सिपाही के पद पर भर्ती हुए थे। उनकाे लगातार अपराधियाें पर शिकंजा कसने के कारण एएसआई के पद पर प्रमाेशन कर दिया गया था। रविंद्र अभी तक नारनाैंद, जींद, चंडीगढ़, नरवाना, उकलाना, सीआईए 1 और द्वितीय, सिटी थाने पर तैनात रह चुके हैं। एएसआई रविंद्र ने चार दिन पहले ही धान्सू के सुनील काे पकड़ा। जिससे चाेरी की दाे बाइक बरामद की गई। पहले भी आराेपी कई चाेरी की वारदात में शामिल रह चुका है।

इसके अलावा सेक्टर 1 से हांसी के युवक काे गिरफ्तार किया। जिसने हिसार और हांसी मेंं बाइक चाेरी की तीन वारदात काे अंजाम देने की बात स्वीकार की। इसी तरह अगस्त माह मे तलवंडी राणा के अमरजीत काे पकड़ा। जिससे चाेरी की बाइक बरामद की गई। 25 अक्टूबर काे गंगवा के माेनू और उसके साथी काे चाेरी की बाइक के साथ पकड़ा। एसपी बलवान सिंह राणा का कहना है िक सराहनीय कार्य करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियाें का ब्याेरा भी तैयार कराया जा रहा है।

