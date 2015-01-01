पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

संक्रमितों को मिलेगी सुविधा:कोरोना से मृत्युदर पर नियंत्रण के लिए 40 प्लस के रोगियों की भी होगी स्क्रीनिंग

हिसार36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • हाई रिस्क मिलने पर होम आइसोलेशन नहीं बल्कि अस्पताल में होंगे दाखिल

कोरोना संक्रमित रोगियों को होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा अब तभी मिलेगी जब हाई रिस्क के दायरे से बाहर होंगे। इसके लिए पुरानी गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त रोगियों की स्क्रीनिंग होगी, जिनका बेसलाइन टेस्ट होगा। रोगियों का ब्लड टेस्ट से लेकर ईसीजी, एक्स-रे सहित अन्य जरूरी मेडिकल जांच होंगी। इस दौरान चिकित्सक को रिपोर्ट्स देखने पर यदि लगा कि पहले से गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त मरीज की जान काे हाई रिस्क है तो उन्हें होम आइसोलेशन की बजाय अस्पताल में दाखिल किया जाएगा।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार 60 वर्ष एज प्लस रोगी हाई रिस्क दायरे में आते हैं लेकिन मौजूदा हालात बयां कर रहे हैं कि 40 से 60 वर्षीय रोगियों की जिंदगी पर कोरोना भारी पड़ रहा है। इसलिए 40 प्लस रोगियों की स्क्रीनिंग करके उनका बेसलाइन टेस्ट करवाया जाएगा। इस संबंध में डीसी और सीएमओ ने सभी अस्पतालों के संचालकों एवं प्रभारियों को दिशा-निर्देश दिए हुए हैं। दरअसल, रोज करीब 100 से ज्यादा नये रोगी मिल रहे हैं।

इसके साथ संक्रमण से होने वाली मृत्यु का आंकड़ा तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। इन पर नियंत्रण के लिए उक्त पहल हुई है। इस बारे में सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रतना भारती का कहना है कि अब 40 प्लस आयु के रोगियों की स्क्रीनिंग करके बेसलाइन टेस्ट किया जाएगा। संक्रमितों व मृतकों में 40 से 60 वर्ष तक के रोगी भी शामिल हैं। पहले से गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त होने के बावजूद लोग समय पर कोविड जांच व इलाज नहीं करवाते हैं।

इससे उनकी हालत जब काफी बिगड़ जाती है तब उपचार के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचते हैं। मगर तब तक काफी देर हो चुकी होती है। इन हालातों पर नियंत्रण के लिए रोगी की पुष्टि होने के साथ ही उनकी स्क्रीनिंग व जरूरी मेडिकल जांच होगी। वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग व जिला प्रशासन ने आमजन को कोरोना से बचाव एवं रोकथाम के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए मुनादी करवाने का फैसला लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें