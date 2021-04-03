पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:सिटी में 40 साल पुरानी डैमेज सीवर लाइन बदलेगा विभाग, 1.41 कराेड़ का हुआ टेंडर

हिसार5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 50 से ज्यादा काॅलाेनियों में हाेगा काम, सीवर जाम से मिलेगी निजात

शहर की करीब 50 से ज्यादा काॅलाेनियों में अब जल्द पुरानी सीवरेज लाइन बदलने का काम किया जाएगा। इनमें उन काॅलाेनियाें व पुरानी लाइनाें काे बदला जाएगा जाेकि करीब 40 साल पुरानी हैं। अमरुत प्राेजेक्ट में इन काॅलाेनियाें की लाइन बदली नहीं जा सकी थी।

जनप्रतिनिधियाें ने जिला प्रशासन के सामने बार-बार ये मामला उठाया। निगम हाउस ने दाेबारा से नए प्राेजेक्ट के तहत काम कराने की मांग की। एक्सईएन संजीव त्यागी ने मुख्यालय काे एस्टीमेट तैयार कर भेजा था। पब्लिक हेल्थ के अधिकारियाें ने बताया कि अब इन काॅलाेनियाें की सीवरेज लाइन बदली जाएगी।

अमरुत प्रोजेक्ट में छूटे एरिया में 32 किलाेमीटर की बदली जाएंगी लाइनें

पब्लिक हेल्थ के एक्सईएन संजीव त्यागी ने बताया कि करीब 1.41 कराेड़ की लागत से ये काम किया जाएगा। इसमें शहर की अलग-अलग काॅलाेनियाें की करीब 32 किमी की सीवरेज लाइन कवर हाे जाएंगी। ये सीवरेज लाइन वर्षाें पुरानी है जाे डैमेज हाे चुकी हैं। अमरुत प्राेजेक्ट के सर्वे में इन एरिया की सीवरेज लाइन छूट गई थी। लाेगाें की समस्या काे ध्यान में रखते हुए इस काम काे उच्च अधिकारियाें के सहयाेग से सिरे चढ़ाया गया है।

ये 3 बड़ी समस्याएं होंगी खत्म

शहर की इन काॅलाेनियाें की डैमेज सीवरेज लाइन बदले जाने से दाे बड़ी दिक्कत खत्म हाे जाएंगी। अधिकारियाें ने बताया कि सीवरेज ब्लाॅकेज की समस्या खत्म हाेगी। सीवरेज ओवरफ्लाे व सीवरेज मिक्स पानी सप्लाई की समस्या खत्म हाे जाएगी। लाेगाें काे साफ पेयजल उपलब्ध हाेगा।

पढ़िए, कुछ काॅलाेनियों के नाम जिनमें सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत थी

शहर के पार्षदों व मेयर ने लगभग 20 वार्डाें में ही किसी न किसी काॅलाेनी में सीवरेज लाइन बदलने की मांग की थी। अाम लाेगाें व जनप्रतिनिधियाें की शिकायत के आधार पर पब्लिक हेल्थ ने करीब 50 से ज्यादा काॅलाेनियाें काे लिस्ट में शामिल किया था। अधिकारियाें ने पहले इसकाे लेकर सर्वे किया था।

अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि मुख्य काॅलाेनियां जहां ज्यादा दिक्कत थी उनमें डाेगरान माेहल्ला, सैनियान माेहल्ला, गाेविंद नगर, प्रताप नगर, तेलियान पुल के आसपास के एरिया, शांति नगर, बड़वाली ढाणी, दयानंद काॅलाेनी, डीसी व एमसी काॅलाेनी, विशाल नगर, महावीर काॅलाेनी, पत्थराें वाली गली, वाल्मीकि चाैक एरिया, बैंक काॅलाेनी, छाेटू राम काॅलाेनी एरिया काे शामिल किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें