कोरोना:झुलसी महिला सहित 5 संक्रमितों ने तोड़ा दम, जिनमें चार वेंटिलेटर पर थे, 160 नये संक्रमित भी मिले

हिसार28 मिनट पहले
ऋषि नगर शमशान घाट में कोरोना संक्रमित महिला का अंतिम संस्कार करते नगर निगम कर्मी और मृतका का एक परिजन।

| कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से फैलने के साथ जिंदगियां लील रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार 5 और संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ा है। इनमें बालाजी मार्केट में रहने वाली 51 वर्षीय महिला, पटवार वाली गली पुराना ऋषि नगर की 70 फीसद झुलसी 48 वर्षीय महिला, पीएलए वासी 70 वर्षीय वृद्ध और सनसिटी मॉल के समीप रहने वाली 56 वर्षीय महिला शामिल हैं। 4 संक्रमित वेंटीलेटर पर थे, जबकि तीन को गंभीर बीमारियां थीं।

2 बिना गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त होने के बावजूद संक्रमण से जीत नहीं पाए। इनके अलावा एडवोकेट काॅलोनी में रहने वाली करीब 70 वर्षीय वृद्धा और पुलिस विभाग के सीनियर सिटीजन सैल में कार्यरत सिरसा के कैनाल काॅलोनी वासी ईएसआई अशोक कुमार की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हुई है। हालांकि वृद्धा की डेथ समरी का ऑडिट होना बाकी है।

मृतका के भतीजे संजय कुमार ने बताया कि मौसी कुछ दिन से बीमार थीं। इनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई थी। इन्हें पहले घर पर ऑक्सीजन लगवाई थी। सेहत में सुधार न होने पर उपचार के लिए अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में दाखिल करवाया था, जहां उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं ईएसआई सिरसा का रहने वाला था, जिसकी डेथ का आंकड़ा संबंधित जिले में जुड़ेगा। इनके अलावा जिले में 160 नये संक्रमित मिले हैं।

जानिए कहां-कहां मिले पॉजिटिव

आईडीएसपी इंचार्ज के अनुसार जेएसएल में एजीएम वासी सेक्टर 13, एसबीआई में कर्मचारी वासी मिलगेट, यूनियन बैंक में कर्मचारी वासी अर्बन एस्टेट, सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वासी न्यू मॉडल टाउन, रोहतक आईसीआईसीआई बैंक में कर्मी वासी अर्बन एस्टेट, जीजेयू में कर्मी वासी ग्रीन मार्केट सिरसा, जेबीटी टीचर वासी राखी शाहपुर, हरियाणा पुलिस में कर्मचारी वासी घुड़साल, टीचर वासी लितानी, पुजारी वासी मिर्जापुर, चौकीदार वासी लघु सचिवालय काॅलोनी आजाद नगर, टीचर वासी मंगाली आंकलान, बैंक ऑफ बंधन का कर्मी वासी राजीव नगर, टीचर वासी नजदीक अग्रवाल धर्मशाला विद्या नगर, अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में कर्मी वासी मेडिकल कॉलेज कैंपस, टीचर वासी सेक्टर 33, एंबुलेंस ड्राइवर वासी सीसवाल, टीचर वासी आदमपुर, डॉक्टर वासी अग्रोहा नजदीक पीएनबी, हांसी में पुलिस कर्मी वासी ऋषि नगर, टीचर वासी शिव काॅलोनी हांसी, बंदी वासी सेंट्रल जेल वन, डॉक्टर वासी सेक्टर 14, दो सैन्य कर्मी वासी कैंट, टीचर वासी ग्लोबल स्पेस, कांट्रेक्टर वासी अमन नगर, दुर्गा शक्ति टीम में कांस्टेबल वासी पीएलए, टीचर वासी न्यू श्याम विहार सहित 160 संक्रमित मिले हैं।

