सजा:महिला कर्मी का पर्स छीनने के दोषी को 5 साल की कैद, 8 मई 2019 को जाखोद खेड़ा रोड पर की थी वारदात

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
एडीजे डॉ. पंकज की अदालत ने कॉलेज की महिला कर्मी का पर्स छीनने के मामले में दोषी करार झपटमार सलेमगढ़ वासी सुमित को 5 साल कैद और 5 हजार रुपये जुर्माना भरने की सजा सुनाई है। यह जुर्माना न भरने पर तीन माह की अतिरिक्त सजा भुगतनी होगी। अभियोग के अनुसार 8 मई 2019 की घटना है।

शिकायतकर्ता मल्लापुर वासी अनीता है जोकि तोशाम रोड स्थित निजी शिक्षण संस्थान में कर्मी है। अनीता ने बताया कि संस्थान से छुट्टी के बाद दोपहर करीब पौने चार बजे बगला रोड स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पर स्कूटी में तेल डलवाकर घर की तरफ चली थी। जाखोद खेड़ा रोड पर पीछा करते हुए बाइक सवार आया था, जिसने स्कूटी के आगे बाइक को अड़ाकर मुझे रोका। वह उतरकर नीचे आया और मेरा पर्स छीनकर भागने लगा। शोर मचाया तो वह बाइक छोड़कर खेतों की तरफ भागा। तब आसपास मौजूद लोग मदद को दौड़े थे।

उन्हाेंने घेरा बनाकर झपटमार को पकड़ लिया था। फिर 1091 हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर कॉल कर पुलिस को सूचना दी थी। पर्स छीनने वाले युवक ने अपना नाम सुमित वासी सलेमगढ़ बताया था। पर्स में करीब पांच सौ रुपये और दस्तावेज थे। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ छीनाझपटी का केस दर्ज किया था।

