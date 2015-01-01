पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना काल:अब मात्र तीन दिन में मिलेगा पीएफ का 75% रुपया, अब तक 21 हजार लोगों ने लिया

हिसार37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • मात्र 3 दिन में मिलेगा पीएफ का 75% रुपया, 21 हजार लोगों ने लिया लाभ
  • काेराेना के कारण लाेगाें की परेशानी काे देखते हुए विभागीय अधिकारियाें ने लिया यह फैसला

प्रदेश के करीब 25 लाख पीएफ धारकाें के लिए खुशखबरी है। बिना किसी कारण भी पीएफ का रुपया आसानी से निकाल सकेंगे। काेराेना काल में लाेगाें की मुश्किलाें काे आसान करने के लिए कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि ने काेविड 19 एडवांस नामक विशेष याेजना निकाली है। इसके तहत लाेगाें काे आवेदन करने के मात्र 3 दिन के अंदर पीएम का रुपया मिल सकेगा। पीएम धारकाें काे भी विभागीय अधिकारी साेशल मीडिया, मैसेज आदि के माध्यम से जागरूक कर रहे हैं। करीब 21 हजार आवेदकों काे तीन दिन के अंदर बिना किसी कारण बताए 75 प्रतिशत तक रुपए दिए भी जा चुके हैं।

दरअसल,ऐसा हाेता है कि सरकारी या फिर प्राइवेट कर्मचारियाें काे पीएफ का रुपया लेने के लिए कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि के दफ्तर में या फिर इसके ऑनलाइन माध्यम से आवेदन करना हाेता है। इसके लिए यदि वह शिक्षा, मकान, शादी में खर्च करने के लिए पीएफ लेना चाह रहा है, उसका कारण भी भरता है। कई बार पीएफ का रुपया आने में 10 से लेकर 15 दिन तक का समय लग जाता है। इसके कारण कर्मचारियाें काे परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि के क्षेत्रीय आयुक्त परिताेष कुमार ने बताया कि काेराेना काल में चूंकि लाेगाें के सामने रुपयाें काे लेकर परेशानी आड़े आ रही है। इसलिए विभाग ने काेविड 19 एडवांस नामक याेजना निकाली है। इसके तहत आवेदन करने के मात्र तीन दिन के अंदर धारक काे पीएफ का रुपया मिल सकेगा। यही नहीं उसे किसी भी तरह का दस्तावेज जमा करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। जिला हिसार, सिरसा एवं फतेहाबाद के प्रवर्तन अधिकारी अनुरंजन कपूर का कहना है कि इससे लाेगाें की थाेड़ी बहुत परेशानी का हल जरूर हाेगा। अब तक 21 हजार से अधिक लाेगाें काे मात्र तीन दिन के अंदर ही पीएफ का 75 प्रतिशत रुपया दिया जा चुका है। प्रयास है कि कर्मचारियाें काे किसी भी तरह की परेशानी न हाेने दी जाएं। इसके लिए केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार लगातार प्रयास कर रही है।

किस साइट पर पीएफ के लिए कर सकते हैं आवेदन

प्रवर्तन अधिकारी अनुरंजन कपूर ने बताया कि पीएफ का रुपया पाने के लिए लाेग ईपीएफ इंडिया डाॅट जीओवी डाट इन पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। यदि किसी काे ऑनलाइन आवेदन में किसी भी तरह की परेशानी आ रही है ताे हिसार कार्यालय में आकर मदद ले सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें