पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निरीक्षण:पुराना गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज मैदान में 75 स्टॉलें लगीं, व्यवस्था से व्यापारी खुश

हिसार37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

काेराेना काल में शहर के मुख्य बाजाराें में अव्यवस्था का माहौल न हो, इसलिए पहली बार नगर निगम प्रशासन ने पुराना गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज मैदान में फड़ व स्टॉल लगाने की व्यवस्था की है। अब तक 75 से ज्यादा स्टॉल इस मैदान में लग चुकी हैं। रात के समय खरीदारी करने के लिए विशेष रूप से लाइटिंग की व्यवस्था की है। नगर निगम आयुक्त अशोक गर्ग ने पुराना गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज मैदान में लगी स्टॉल का निरीक्षण किया और व्यापारियों से व्यवस्थाओं के बारे में जाना। व्यापारियों ने निगम द्वारा मुहैया करवाई व्यवस्थाओं पर संतोष जताया। निरीक्षण के दौरान संयुक्त आयुक्त बेलिना, उप निगम आयुक्त डाॅ. प्रदीप हुड्डा, चीफ इंजीनियर रामजीलाल, जेई रामदिया शर्मा मौजूद थे।

दिन-रात दाेनाें टाइम व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए रहेगा निगम स्टाफ माैजूद

निगम आयुक्त ने व्यापारियों को बताया कि स्टॉल के लिए विशेष रूप से कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई हैं दिन व रात दोनों समय व्यापारियों की सुविधा के लिए कर्मचारी तैनात रहेंगे। व्यापारियों के लिए पानी, बिजली आदि की सुविधा नगर निगम प्रशासन ने की है।

राजगुरु मार्केट का भी किया निरीक्षण, बाेले बरामदे खाली रखें व्यापारी

संयुक्त आयुक्त बेलिना, उप निगम आयुक्त डाॅ. प्रदीप हुड्डा, चीफ इंजीनियर रामजीलाल ने राजगुरु मार्केट का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान तहबाजारी टीम को आदेश दिए कि बाजारों में व्यवस्था बनाए रखें। व्यापारियों को चेतावनी दी कि बरामदों में पूर्ण रूप से अतिक्रमण कर अव्यवस्था पैदा न करें। पुराना राजकीय कॉलेज मैदान में स्टॉल लगाने की व्यवस्था की गई है। जिन व्यापारियों को स्टॉल लगानी है, वह पुराना राजकीय कॉलेज मैदान में अपनी स्टॉल लगा सकते हैं।

स्टाॅल मालिक बाेले - यहां ग्राहकाें के लिए पार्किंग की भी व्यवस्था

पुराना गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज मैदान में 75 से ज्यादा स्टॉल विभिन्न चीजों की लगी हुई है। कपड़ों, शूज, मिट्टी के दीये, पूजा का सामान, घर के सामान आदि की स्टॉल लगी हुई हैं। व्यापारियों ने कहा कि बाजारों में भीड़ भाड़ से अलग निगम ने स्टॉल लगाने की व्यवस्था की है। यहां ग्राहकों को पार्किंग आदि की सुविधा मिल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें