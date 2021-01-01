पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  81 year old Doctor Couple Vaccinated, Said: If You Want To Win From Corona, Don't Be Afraid To Get Vaccinated

टीकाकरण:81 वर्षीय डॉक्टर दंपति ने टीका लगवाया, बोले: कोरोना से अगर जीतना है तो वैक्सीन लगवाने से घबराएं नहीं

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद महाजन दंपति विक्ट्री साइन दिखाते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद महाजन दंपति विक्ट्री साइन दिखाते हुए।
  • सोमवार को 29 साइट्स पर 3295 में से 1573 का हुआ टीकाकरण, 8 लाभार्थियों की मामूली तबीयत बिगड़ी

पीजीआई रोहतक से रि. प्रोफेसर एवं हेड मेडिसिन रहे 81 वर्षीय डॉ. एसके महाजन और रि. प्रोफेसर एवं हेड साइकोलॉजी विभाग रहीं 80 वर्षीय डॉ. केके महाजन ने सेशन साइट सत्यम फैमिली केयर अस्पताल में कोरोना से बचाव का पहला टीका लगवाया।

इस दौरान दंपति ने संदेश दिया कि टीकाकरण से घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। अब कोरोना से बचाव की वैक्सीन आ चुकी है तो टीका जरूर लगवाएं। इससे कोई खतरा नहीं है। यह सुरक्षित है और हम भी टीका लगवाने के बाद स्वस्थ हैं। अस्पताल संचालक डॉ. अजय महाजन ने बताया कि महाजन दंपति हमारे ही अस्पताल में सेवाएं देते हैं। इन्होंने अपने कार्यकाल में काफी चिकित्सकों को चिकित्सा पद्धति सिखाई है।

इन्होंने स्वैच्छिक टीका लगवाने का फैसला लिया था। अभी हेल्थ वॉरियर्स का टीकाकरण के प्रति रूझान कम है। इसका परिणाम है कि सोमवार को 29 सेशन साइट्स पर 3295 में से 1573 ने टीका लगवाया है जोकि 48 फीसद है। इस दौरान 8 लाभार्थियों की मामूली तबीयत बिगड़ी थी। वहीं, अभी तक 111 सेशन साइट्स पर 11807 लाभार्थियों के टीकाकरण का टारगेट था लेकिन इनमें से सिर्फ 6474 ही टीका लगवाने आगे आए हैं। 43 लाभार्थी ही ऐसे मिले हैं जिनकी टीकाकरण के बाद मामूली तबीयत बिगड़ी है। कुल 55 फीसद का टीकाकरण हुआ है। 16300 लाभार्थियों का टीका लगना है।

हेल्थ केयर वॉरियर्स हैं, टीके से कैसा घबराना : डॉ. जया

पहला टीका लगवा लिया है। हम हेल्थ केयर वॉरियर्स हैं। पीछे नहीं हट सकते हैं। कोरोना को हराने के करीब हैं जिसके लिए वैक्सीनेशन जरूरी है। टीका लगवाने से कैसा घबराना। यह सुरक्षित है। टीका लगने के बाद मुझे कोई दिक्कत नहीं हुई। टीके की दोनों डोज लगने पर कोरोना से बचाव संभव है।
- डॉ. जया गोयल, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन।

कोरोना का कहर झेला, टीका लगवाने पर खुशी: सोनी

मेरी उम्र 66 साल की हो चुकी है। पूरे परिवार ने कोरोना का कहर झेला। मेरे रिश्तेदार तक की जान गई थी। अब कोरोना का पहला टीका लगवाया है। काश, यह वैक्सीन पहले मिल जाती। देर से भले टीका लगवाकर खुशी मिली है। सभी वॉरियर्स को टीका लगवाना चाहिए। यह हमारे साथ-साथ हमारे अपनों और परिचितों की सुरक्षा का सवाल है। इससे घबराना नहीं चाहिए।
- रि. आयुर्वेदिक ऑफिसर डॉ. महेंद्र सिंह सोनी।

