पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • A Case Of Cheating Has Been Lodged Against The Head Of The New Siva Housing Committee, His Former Councilor Father And Other Members.

शिकायत पर कार्रवाई:न्यू शिवा गृह निर्माण समिति के प्रधान, उसके पूर्व पार्षद पिता सहित अन्य सदस्यों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज

हिसार25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आजाद नगर थाना पुलिस ने डाटा हाल 8 मरला काॅलोनी पटेल नगर वासी फुलवंती की शिकायत पर न्यू शिवा सहकारी गृह निर्माण समिति के पदाधिकारियों एवं सदस्यों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी, जालसाजी सहित अन्य धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज करवाया है। इन आरोपियों में प्रताप नगर वासी पूर्व पार्षद एवं न्यू शिवा सहकारी गृह निर्माण समिति सदस्य राधा कृष्ण गुर्जर, इसका बेटा एवं समिति प्रधान सतबीर सिंह गुर्जर, कमेटी सदस्य विक्रम, सत्य नारायण, सुभाष, धर्मबीर वासी नवदीप कालोनी, नरसिंह गुर्जर वासी जवाहर नगर, सोनू गुर्जर, बगवानी देवी वासी प्रताप नगर सहित अन्य शामिल हैं।

पुलिस को फुलवंती ने बताया कि मेरे पति नंद किशोर ने चंदू से जमीन खरीदी थी। 1985 से जमीन पर हमारा मालिकाना हक है। पूर्व पार्षद एवं कमेटी सदस्य राधा कृष्णा गुर्जर ने 1996 में अपने पिता चंदू की मृत्यु के बाद हमारी जमीन को हड़पने का प्रयास शुरू कर दिया था। आरोप है कि जमीन पर न्यू शिवा सहकारी गृह निर्माण समिति के तहत काॅलोनी काट दी। इसके लिए मुझसे अनुमति तक नहीं ली थी। आरोप है कि काॅलोनी में प्लॉट काटकर बेचने तक शुरू कर दिए थे। इसके लिए फर्जी दस्तावेज व नक्शे तैयार किए थे।

वाहन चाेरी के मामले में 2 आराेपी गिरफ्तार किए

नई अनाज मंडी चाैकी इंचार्ज रविंद्र कुमार की टीम ने लांधड़ी गांव वासी राकेश उर्फ ठाकर व पवन को वाहन चोरी के मुकदमे में गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके खिलाफ 5 अक्टूबर को सेक्टर-14 वासी रणधीर की बाइक चुराने पर केस दर्ज हुआ था। चौकी इंचार्ज रविंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि आरोपी से चुराई बाइक बरामद कर ली है। इनसे पूछताछ जारी है। बुधवार को अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें