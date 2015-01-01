पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिसार बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव:कोरोना काल में भी रिकॉर्ड 66% मतदान मनदीप प्रधान और राजेश बने उप प्रधान

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
हिसार बार एसोसिएशन का चुनाव जीत प्रधान बने मनदीप बिश्नोई को पूर्व प्रधान मोहित अरोड़ा माला पहनाते हुए। साथ हैं सबसे अधिक वोट लेकर सचिव बने संदीप बूरा व अन्य।
  • बार व बेंच में समन्वय और गरीबों को न्याय दिलाने के लिए होगी पहल

जिला बार एसोसिएशन के वर्ष 2020-21 लिए शुक्रवार को हुए चुनाव में जेजेपी प्रवक्ता मनदीप बिश्नोई प्रधान, राजेश कुमार यादव उप प्रधान और संदीप बूरा सचिव, पियुष टपरिया सह सचिव और सीताराम भाटी कोषाध्यक्ष चुने गए। देर शाम चुनाव परिणाम आए तो अधिवक्ताओं ने जमकर गुलाल उड़ाया और खुशी मनाई। चुनाव अधिकारी अधिवक्ता लाल बहादुर खोवाल ने बताया कि कोरोना काल के बाद भी शुक्रवार को रिकॉर्ड 66 प्रतिशत से मतदान हुआ।

बार हॉल में 15 बूथों पर वोट डाले गए। इसमें 2060 मतदाताओं में 1346 अधिवक्ताओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। पांच पदों के लिए हुए चुनाव में प्रधान पद के लिए 601 मत पाकर जेजेपी के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता मनदीप बिश्नोई प्रधान बने। जबकि 504 वोट लेकर अनेंदर सिंह दूसरे स्थान पर रहे। 681 मत पाकर राजेश कुमार यादव उप्र प्रधान पद पर काबिज हुए। जबकि अजीत सिंह ढिल्लन 272 मत लेकर दूसरे स्थान पर रहे। 895 मत लेकर संदीप बूरा सचिव बने।

15 प्रत्याशी थे मैदान में

इनमें प्रधान पद के लिए 5, उपप्रधान पद के लिए 4, सचिव के लिए 2, सहसचिव के लिए 2 व कोषाध्यक्ष के लिए 2 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे। चुनाव में तैयार की गई वोटर लिस्ट में 2060 अधिवक्ता शामिल हैं। इनमें लगभग 272 महिला अधिवक्ताओं के नाम शामिल थी।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ हाॅल में हुआ मतदान

लाइब्रेरी की जगह बार रूम में सुबह 9 से शाम साढ़े 4 बजे तक चुनाव सामाजिक दूरी को ध्यान में रखते हुए कराया गया। पहले की अपेक्षा इस बार बूथों की संख्या भी बढ़ाई गई। चुनाव के लिए कोविड-19 के चलते एहतियात बरतने हेतु विशेष कदम उठाए गए थे। चुनाव अधिकारी लाल बहादुर खोवाल ने बताया कि अधिवक्ताओं को वोटिंग के लिए आने के लिए वीटा बूथ से लेकर लाइब्रेरी तक बैरिकेडिंग व तीन फीट की गैलरी बनाई गई। ज्यादा अधिवक्ता वोट डालने के लिए कोर्ट परिसर में आने को प्रेरित किया था।

गरीबों को न्याय दिलाने की दिशा में होगी पहल

नए अधिवक्ताओं के लिए सरकार से मिलकर नए चेंबरों का निर्माण के अलावा गरीबों को न्याय दिलाने में बार की अहम भूमिका निभाएगी। यही नहीं समाज विरोधी संगीन अपराधों में अपराधियों को सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचाने के साथ साथ उनके मुकदमे लड़ने से भी गुरेज करेगी। प्रधान मंदीप बिश्नोई शुक्रवार को पत्रकारों से मुखातिब हुए। कहा, नए अधिवक्ताओं के लिए चेंबर की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। उनका प्रयास होगा सरकार से मिलकर चेंबरों की व्यवस्था करायी जाए।

