आबोहवा बिगड़ी:शहर में छाई स्मॉग की चादर, एक्यूआई पहुंचा 401

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिसार डाबड़ा चौक पुल,शहर की आबोहवा में पूरा दिन स्मॉग छाया रहा। दमा और सांस के रोगियों को सांस लेने में परेशानी हुई।

शहर की हवा अब और अधिक प्रदूषित हाेती जा रही है। सुबह और शाम काे स्माॅग छाने लगा है। शहर का वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक यानि एक्यूआई गुरुवार काे 401 पर पहुंच गया। हालांकि गुरुवार शाम काे एक्यूआई कम हाेता नजर आया। सुबह दस बजे के बाद भी वातावरण में स्मॉग सा छाया रहा। स्मॉग के कारण लाेगाें काे परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम रहा

अधिकतम तापमान 31.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया, जाेकि सामान्य से एक प्रतिशत अधिक रहा। न्यूनतम 11.1 प्रतिशत रहा। सामान्य से 5 कम है। माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में ठंड बढ़ने की संभावना है।

डॉक्टर बोले- बुजुर्गों और बीमार के लिए सुबह स्मॉग के दौरान सैर खतरनाक

चिकित्सक सलाह दे रहे हैं कि हृदय राेगी और बुजुर्ग धूप नकलने पर ही टहलने के लिए जाएं ताे ही बेहतर है और भीड़भाड़ वाले पार्क में टहलने से बचें। डाॅ सुभाष खटरेजा और डाॅ. धीरज कुमार का कहना है कि सुबह के समय तापमान बेहद कम हाेने और प्रदूषण के कारण धुंध हाेने से सांस लेने में परेशानी हाे सकती है। ऐसे में अचानक हृदयाघात का खतरा दाेगुना है। घर में वार्मअप करें तथा धूप निकलने पर ही घर से घूमने के लिए जाएं। बीमार हैं ताे ऐसे लाेग घूमने की बजाय घर में ही याेग करें।

