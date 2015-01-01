पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना कर जता रहे विरोध:पांच दिन बीते मगर गिरफ्तार नहीं हुए हत्या के आरोपी, गुस्साए परिजनों ने भी नहीं उठाया शव

हिसार3 घंटे पहले
सिविल अस्पताल में जिले सिंह हत्याकांड में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठे परिजन व अन्य।
  • मृतक की पुत्रवधू भी धरने पर पहुंची, परिजनों के अलावा जय भीम आर्मी संगठन भी धरने पर बैठा

ढाणी गारण गांव में जिले सिंह हत्याकांड के पांच दिन बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली हैं। पुलिस की टीमें हत्यारोपी की धरपकड़ में जुटी हैं मगर एक भी आरोपी उनके हत्थे नहीं चढ़ सका है। मृतक के परिजनों ने जिले सिंह का शव अभी तक सिविल अस्पताल की मोर्चरी से नहीं उठाया है। पुलिस विभाग को चेताया है कि अगर आरोपी नहीं पकड़े तो शव का दाह संस्कार भी नहीं करेंगे। बता दें कि सिविल अस्पताल में मृतक के परिजनों के अलावा जय भीम आर्मी संगठन का धरना जारी है।

मृतक के पुत्र श्यामसुंदर का कहना है कि पुलिस सुरक्षा तो हमें मिल चुकी है लेकिन हत्यारोपियों के नहीं पकड़े जाने से खतरा बरकरार है। आरोपी कहीं दूर नहीं बल्कि हिसार में छुपे हैं। जब तक गिरफ्तार नहीं होते तब तक उनके द्वारा किसी बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने का अंदेशा है। मेरी पत्नी किरण भी धरने पर बैठ गई है। शिव काॅलोनी में ससुर व उनके परिवार पर हुई वारदात में संलिप्त सभी आरोपी नहीं पकड़े गए हैं। यह भी पुलिस की विफलता दर्शाता है।

मेरे पिता जिले सिंह की हत्या के मामले में कोई पकड़ा नहीं गया है। धरने पर मौजूद उक्त संगठन के चेयरमैन संजय चौहान का कहना है कि जिले सिंह हत्याकांड में शासन-प्रशासन से मांग है कि सभी हत्यारोपियों काे गिरफ्तार किया जाए, पीड़ित परिवार को 25 लाख रुपये सहायता राशि, एक सरकारी नौकरी, आर्म लाइसेंस की स्वीकृति व झूठे केस में जेल में बंद परिजनों की रिहाई की जाए।

जब तक पीड़ित परिवार को इंसाफ नहीं मिल जाता तब तक ‘इंसाफ दिलाओ आंदोलन व रोष प्रदर्शन’ सिविल अस्पताल में जारी रहेगा। गौरतलब है कि 4 नवंबर को जिले सिंह की तीन मोटरसाइकिल सवारों ने गोलियों से हत्या कर दी थी। मृतक के पुत्र श्याम सुंदर ने सभी हत्यारों के नाम पते पुलिस को बता दिए थे लेकिन गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

