दुष्कर्म करने व धमकी देने का आरोप:लेनदार पर हमला कर उसकी पत्नी से होटल में दुष्कर्म का आरोप, केस

हिसार5 मिनट पहले
मिलगेट थाना पुलिस ने एक काॅलोनी में रहने वाली महिला की शिकायत पर उसके पति पर हमला करने, जबरन डेयरी व होटल में ले जाकर दुष्कर्म करने व धमकी देने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस को 28 वर्षीय महिला ने बताया कि धान्सू गांव के रहने वाले अनूप से तीन साल से दूध ले रही हूं। इसने मेरे पति से रुपये मांगे थे, जिसे ब्याज पर 3 लाख 50 हजार रुपये दिए थे। कुछ समय बाद मेरे पति ने अनूप से रुपये लौटाने के लिए कहा था।

इसके चलते 21 जनवरी की रात 11 बजे अनूप घर आया था। उसने मेरे पति के सिर पर डंडे से हमला कर दिया था। वे बेसुध होकर गिर गए। इसके बाद अनूप मुझे जान से मारने की धमकी देकर अपने साथ मेला ग्राउंड स्थित दूध की डेयरी पर लेकर चला गया था। वहां पर दुष्कर्म किया था। इसके बाद दिल्ली बाइपास स्थित होटल में लेकर गया था। वहां भी दुष्कर्म किया था।

23 जनवरी को वह मुझे सिविल अस्पताल के पास छोड़कर चला गया था। पता चला कि पति घायल हालत में निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती है। इसके बाद इलाज के लिए दूसरे अस्पताल लेकर चली गई थी। अब आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग करते हुए मिलगेट थाना पहुंची थी।

