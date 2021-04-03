पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुष्कर्म का मामला:काम दिलवाने के बहाने होटल में ले जाकर रेप करने का आरोप, महिला की शिकायत पर 2 लोगों पर केस दर्ज

हिसार5 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने एक महिला की शिकायत पर 2 लोगों पर दुष्कर्म करने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने का केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस को शिकायत में महिला ने बताया कि पति के साथ मनमुटाव चल रहा है। वह माह में एक बार बच्चों से मिलने घर आता है। पड़ोस में एक महिला को कहा था कि मुझे कहीं काम पर लगवा दो।

मेरे पास एक नंबर से कॉल आई थी। कॉलर ने कहा कि महिला ने आपका नंबर दिया है। उसने मुझे आजाद नगर स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पर बुलाया था। जब वहां गई तो एक व्यक्ति बैठा हुआ था। उसने मुझे बुलाया और गाड़ी में बैठाकर लेकर जाने लगा। उसके साथ एक और लड़का था। मैंने कहा कि आप कहां लेकर जा रहे हो।

तब उसने कहा कि पैलेस में बर्तन धोने व सफाई करवाने के लिए। वे हांसी रोड स्थित एक होटल में लेकर गए थे। उन्होंने रजिस्टर में हाजिरी लगवा ली। इसके बाद एक कमरे में ले गए। वहां पर जबरन दुष्कर्म किया। विरोध करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। फिर मुझे जातिसूचक अपशब्द बोलने लगे। इसके बाद मुझे होटल में छोड़कर चले गए थे। इनमें एक बगला वासी अजीत व उसका साथी है। इन दोनों के खिलाफ पुलिस को शिकायत देकर कार्रवाई की गुहार लगाई थी।

