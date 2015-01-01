पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिशन एडमिशन:जिले के छह कॉलेजों में 1115 सीटों पर पीजी कोर्सिस के लिए दाखिले शुरू, 7 दिसंबर तक कर सकते हैं ऑनलाइन आवेदन

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • डीएचई ने शुरू की वेबसाइट, गवर्नमेंट वुमन कॉलेज, डीएन और जाट कॉलेज में एमए इंग्लिश की 60-60

प्रदेशभर में पीजी कोर्सिस के लिए मंगलवार से डीएचई ने अपनी वेबसाइट खोल दी है। इनमें एडमिशन के लिए इच्छुक विद्यार्थी 7 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए विद्यार्थियों को डीएचई की वेबसाइट पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। जिले के 6 कॉलेजों में पीजी कोर्सिस के लिए कुल 1115 सीटें हैं। जिस पर विद्यार्थी अलग-अलग स्ट्रीम में आवेदन कर सकते हैं। वहीं यूजी के दाखिलों की प्रक्रिया लगभग पूरी हो चुकी है।

जानिए किस कॉलेज में कितनी सीटें

गवर्नमेंट पीजी कॉलेज

  • एमए इकोनॉमिक्स 50
  • एमए इंग्लिश 50
  • एमए पॉलिटिकल साइंस 50
  • एमए संस्कृत 35
  • एम कॉम 50
  • एमएससी भूगोल 50

सीआरएम जाट कॉलेज

  • एमए इंग्लिश 60
  • एमए हिंदी 50
  • एमकॉम 50
  • एमएससी मैथ्स 60
  • एमएससी जूलॉजी 40

राजकीय महिला कॉलेज

  • एमए इंग्लिश 60

इंपीरियल कॉलेज, हिसार

  • एम कॉम 80

एफसी कॉलेज

  • एमए साइकोलॉजी 40
  • एमए योग 40
  • एमकॉम 80
  • पीजी डिप्लोमा इन योग 40

डीएन कॉलेज
एमए इंग्लिश 60
एमकॉम 60
एमएससी बायोटेक्नोलॉजी 20
एमएससी जियोग्राफी 30
एमएससी मैथ 60

क्या है एडमिशन शेड्यूल

ऑनलाइन सबमिशन की लास्ट डेट : 7 दिसंबर डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन : 27 नवंबर से 10 दिसंबर मेरिट लिस्ट : 14 दिसंबर फीस भरने की तिथि : 14 से 18 दिसंबर फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग : 21 दिसंबर

