  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  After Commenting, The Youth Stabbed In The Stomach Was Murdered, Two Young Men Who Came To Rescue Him Were Also Injured.

मर्डर:कमेंट्स करने पर कहासुनी के बाद पेट में छुरा घोंप युवक का किया मर्डर, बीच-बचाव करने आए दो युवक भी घायल

हिसार2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिसार। सिविल अस्पताल में मृतक सोनू के भाई व अन्य लोगों से घटना की जानकारी जुटाती पुलिस।
  • नई सब्जी मंडी गेट नंबर 3 के पास देर रात 12 बजे हुई वारदात

नई सब्जी मंडी के गेट नंबर तीन के पास बुधवार देर रात करीब 12 बजे कमेंट्स करने को लेकर हुए विवाद में बाइक सवार तीन युवकों ने टिब्बा दानाशेर वासी 18 वर्षीय सोनू के पेट में छुरा घोंपकर हत्या कर डाली। इस दौरान बचाव करने आए सोनू के रिश्तेदार प्रताप नगर वासी रोहित और दोस्त टिब्बा दानाशेर वासी अरूण को पीटकर घायल कर दिया।

शोर-शराबा होने पर आसपास रहने वाले लोग मदद के लिए दौड़े। घायलों को उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां डॉक्टर ने सोनू को मृत घोषित कर दिया। सूचना पर मिलगेट थाना की पुलिस टीम ने घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर जांच की। इसके बाद सिविल अस्पताल आकर घायल रोहित व अरूण से मामले की जानकारी ली। वारदात में संलिप्त युवकों की धरपकड़ के लिए स्पेशल टीमों ने प्रयास तेज कर दिए हैं।

घायलों ने आरोपियों के नाम बताए, धरपकड़ के प्रयास

घायल रोहित और अरूण ने बाइक सवार तीन में से 2 आरोपियों के नाम व पते पुलिस को बता दिए हैं। ऐसे में स्पेशल पुलिस टीमों ने आरोपियों की धरपकड़ के प्रयास तेज कर दिए हैं। उनके घरों सहित संभावित ठिकानों पर दबिश देनी शुरू कर दी है। बता दें कि जिस एरिया में वारदात हुई है उसके नजदीक नई सब्जी मंडी चौकी, सीआईए टू थाना व मिलगेट थाना है। देर रात तक होटल, ढाबे, ठेके खुले रहने के कारण असामाजिक तत्व भी सक्रिय रहते हैं, जिसके कारण आपराधिक घटनाएं बढ़ रही हैं।

घायल रोहित बोला : बाइक पर आए थे तीन युवक, एक ने कहा : इन ऑटो वालों से क्या बात करें, ममेरे भाई सोनू ने कमेंट्स का विरोध किया तो उसे मार डाला

मैं, ममेरा भाई सोनू व दोस्त अरूण नई सब्जी मंडी के गेट नंबर तीन के पास भोजनालय पर गए थे। मैं वहां बैठकर खाना खा रहा था। सोनू व अरूण बाहर खड़े थे। इस दौरान बाइक पर सवार होकर तीन युवक आए। उन्होंने शराब का सेवन किया हुआ था। हमें देखकर कमेंट्स करने शुरू कर दिए। बोले कि इन ऑटो वालों से क्या बात करनी। हालांकि हमारे में से कोई भी ऑटो नहीं चलाता है। ऐसे में सोनू उनके पास चला गया। बोला कि हम ऑटो नहीं चलाते हैं। हमारे पर कमेंट क्यों किया। इसको लेकर उनके बीच कहासुनी हो गई। उन्होंने सोनू को पकड़कर पीटना शुरू कर दिया। एक युवक ने छुरा निकालकर उसके पेट पर ताबड़तोड़ वार कर दिए। सोनू के चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर मैं और अरूण बचाव के लिए दौड़े। उन युवकों ने हमारे ऊपर भी हमला कर दिया। मारपीट करके घायल किया। ऐसे में शोर मचाया तो तीनों वहां से फरार हो गए थे। तब परिजनों को मामले की सूचना दी। आसपास के लोग भी आए, जिन्होंने उपचार के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया था। सोनू को डॉक्टर्स ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। -जैसा कि घायल रोहित ने सिविल अस्पताल में बताया।

