पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • After Retirement, Workers Will Not Have To Go Round, Pension Will Start On The Very Next Day, Document Will Have To Be Deposited 7 Days Before

राहत:रिटायरमेंट के बाद कर्मियों को नहीं लगाने होंगे चक्कर, अगले दिन ही शुरू होगी पेंशन, 7 दिन पहले जमा करने हाेंगे डाॅक्यूमेंट

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • सरकारी और प्राइवेट कर्मचारियाें को कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन ने दी सुविधा

प्रदेश के सरकारी और प्राइवेट कर्मचारियाें के लिए खुशखबरी है। रिटायरमेंट के तुरंत बाद कर्मचारी या फिर अधिकारियाें काे पेंशन का लाभ मिलना शुरू हाे जाएगा। उन्हें पेंशन के लिए चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। रिटायरमेंट के अगले दिन ही पेंशन मिल सकेगी। कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन ने हिसार जाेन से प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। पायलट प्राेजेक्ट के तहत शुरुआत में प्रदेश के हिसार के अलावा फतेहाबाद, भिवानी, सिरसा, जींद, राेहतक के करीब 10 लाख कर्मचारियाें काे इसका लाभ मिलेगा। इसके बाद प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में यहीं व्यवस्था लागू की जाएगी।

ऐसा हाेता है कि रिटायरमेंट के बाद पेंशन लेने के लिए प्राइवेट से लेकर सरकारी विभाग के कर्मचारियाें और अधिकारियाें काे विभागीय कार्यालयाें के चक्कर काटने काे मजबूर हाेना पड़ता है। कई बार ताे पेंशन नहीं मिलने के कारण प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें से लेकर सीएम तक से शिकायत की जाती है। कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन के क्षेत्रीय आयुक्त परिताेष कुमार और हिसार के प्रवर्तन अधिकारी अनुरंजन कपूर ने बताया कि रिटायरमेंट के तुरंत बाद ही पेंशन लेने के लिए पात्र कर्मचारी काे रिटायरमेंट से करीब एक सप्ताह पहले अपने सभी डॉक्यूमेंट्स जमा करने हाेंगे।

प्रयास रहेगा कि रिटायरमेंट के अगले दिन से पेंशन कर्मचारी काे दी जाएगी। पायलट प्राेजेक्ट के तहत हिसार जाेन के जिलाें से व्यवस्था की शुरुआत 2 नवंबर से की जा रही है। इसमें हिसार जाेन के करीब 10 लाख कर्मचारियाें काे लाभ मिल सकेगा। कर्मचारियाें का ब्याेरा भी तैयार कराया जा रहा है। नवंबर में हिसार जाेन के करीब 176 लाेग रिटायर्ड हाे रहे हैं। सभी से अपील की गई है कि रिटायर्ड हाेने से 7 दिन पहले सभी डाॅक्यूमेंट्स जमा करा दें।

10 साल की सर्विस के बाद पेंशन याेग्य हाेता है कर्मी
कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन के सहायक आयुक्त माेहित कुमार और प्रवर्तन अधिकारी अनुरंजन कुमार बताते हैं कि 10 साल की सर्विस के बाद कर्मचारी पेंशन के याेग्य हाे जाता है। लगातार कर्मचारी ने किसी भी स्थान पर सर्विस की हाे वह उसके कार्यकाल में जुड़ती है। कहा कि प्रयास रहेगा कि भविष्य में पेंशन के लिए किसी भी कर्मचारी काे परेशानी न हाे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें