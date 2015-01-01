पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:जमीनों की रजिस्ट्री की सभी बाधाओं को 31 दिसंबर तक दूर किया जाए : डिप्टी सीएम

हिसार
  
वीसी के माध्यम से हिसार में अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग करते डिप्टी सीएम।
  दुष्यंत चौटाला ने वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से अधिकारियों के साथ की बैठक

हरियाणा के उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला ने निर्देश दिए कि 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक प्रदेश में जमीनों की रजिस्ट्री में आने वाली सभी बाधाओं को दूर किया जाए, ताकि एक जनवरी 2021 से होने वाली रजिस्ट्री समुचित ढंग से हो सकें। उन्होंने रजिस्ट्री की नई प्रक्रिया को राजस्व में वृद्धि करने वाली और पारदर्शी बताया।

वे आज वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से प्रदेश के सभी जिलों के अधिकारियों को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उपमुख्यमंत्री ने शहरी स्थानीय निकाय, टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग विभाग, हाउसिंग बोर्ड समेत अन्य विभागों की रजिस्ट्रियों में आने वाली कठिनाइयों संबंधित जिलावार उपायुक्तों से रिपोर्ट ली तथा मौके पर ही चंडीगढ़ में उपस्थित वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को उनका निवारण करने के निर्देश दिए।

डिप्टी सीएम ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि शहरी स्थानीय निकाय के अंतर्गत आने वाली सभी संपत्तियों की आगामी 28 फरवरी 2021 तक प्रोपर्टी-आईडी तैयार कर दें। डिप्टी सीएम ने उन अड़चनों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर दूर करने के निर्देश दिए जिनका कुछ हिस्सा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र तथा कुछ हिस्सा शहरी नगर निकाय विभाग के अंतर्गत आने के कारण रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो पा रही है।

एक एकड़ और दो एकड़ से कम रजिस्ट्रियों की रिपोर्ट की तलब

डिप्टी सीएम ने पिछले दिनों एक एकड़ से अधिक व दो एकड़ से कम क्षेत्र वाली उन रजिस्ट्रियों की रिपोर्ट तैयार करने को कहा जिनमें एक से अधिक भागीदारों के नाम रजिस्ट्री की गई है। उपायुक्त डॉ. प्रियंका सोनी ने सभी राजस्व अधिकारियों और तहसीलदारों से रजिस्ट्री में आ रहे दिक्कतों को दूर करने के बारे में निर्देश दिए।

