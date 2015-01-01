पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:सीनियर की दाैड़ में अनिल मानी और डिप्टी मेयर पद के ग्रोवर हो सकते हैं दावेदार

हिसार22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे लघुसचिवालय स्थित जिला सभागार में हाेगा। शहर की छाेटी सरकार के बनने के करीब 2 साल बाद दाेनाें पदाें पर चुनाव हाेंगे। 20 पार्षदाें में से सुबह 11 बजे लगभग तय हाे जाएगा कि किसके सिर ताज सजेगा।

हालांकि पार्टी से जुड़े सूत्राें ने दावा किया है कि सीनियर व डिप्टी मेयर की दाैड़ में देर रात तक सबसे आगे वार्ड चार के पार्षद अनिल मानी व अमित ग्रोवर रहे।

हालांकि वार्ड एक के पार्षद टीनू जैन, वार्ड 2 से पार्षद कविता केड़िया और वार्ड 9 से मास्टर जयप्रकाश और वार्ड आठ से भूप सिंह का नाम भी चर्चा में था। जजपा के पार्षद देर रात काे डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चाैटाला से भी मिले। दिन में दाेनाें पार्टियाें के जिला अध्यक्ष की बातचीत भी हुई। पार्टी कार्यालय में बीजेपी नेताओं के बीच मंथन चलता रहा।

पूर्व मंत्री मनीष ग्राेवर काे चुनाव के लिए पर्यवेक्षक लगाया है। अन्य पार्टी के नेता भी माैजूद रहेंगे। इससे पहले सभी पार्टी समर्थक पार्षदाें काे बीजेपी के जिला कार्यालय बुलाया है। 9 बजे पार्षद वहां पहुंचेंगे और ब्रेकफास्ट करके लघु सचिवालय के लिए निकलेंगे।

सी. डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर में दाेनाें ही पद बीजेपी के लगभग फाइनल हैं। हालांकि प्रदेश में गठबंधन की सरकार हाेने के चलते इसे गठबंधन का नाम दिया जा सकता है। देर शाम तक कांग्रेसी पार्षदाें ने साथी पार्षदाें से संपर्क साधा मगर जिसके भी पास गए उन्हाेंने खुद के लिए वाेट करने की बात कही। उन्हाेंने कहा कि हमें बना दाे हम आपके साथ हैं।

निगम चुनाव के करीब दो साल बाद दो पदों पर फैसला आज

जानें... चुनाव से जुड़ीं खास बातें

जेसी बैलिना रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर बनाईं हैं। नाेमिनेशन के लिए एमसी काे प्रपाेज किया जाएगा। यानी बीजेपी का लिफाफा खुलेगा जिसमें दाेनाें पदाें के लिए नाम हाेंगे। इसके बाद नाेमिनेशल फार्म भरा जाएगा। पहले एक पद के लिए चुनाव की प्रक्रिया पूरी हाेगी। फिर दूसरे पद के लिए। बैलेट पेपर पर चुनाव हाेगा। बैलेट पेपर पर डिविजनल कमिश्नर के हस्ताक्षर हाेंगे।

मेयर की चेयरमैनशिप रहेगी। बैलेट पेपर पर चुनाव चिह्न की जगह प्रत्याशियाें के नाम लिखे हाेंगे। जिनकाे वाेट किया जाएगा, उसके सामने टिक लगाना हाेगा या फिर यस लिखना हाेगा। काेरम पूरा करने के लिए 11 की उपस्थिति हाेनी जरूरी है। मगर मेयर और कमिश्नर का हाेना जरूरी है। अगर उपस्थित नहीं हाेंगे ताे इलेक्शन नहीं हाेगा।

कमल के निशान पर जीते पार्षद : कविता केडिया, अनिल मानी, ज्योति महाजन, भूप सिंह रोहिल्ला, प्रीतम सैनी, महेंद्र जुनेजा, जयवीर गुर्जर।

ये पार्षद विस चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी में नहीं थे मगर अब भाजपा समर्थक हैं : अनिल जैन, उमेद खन्ना, मनोहर लाल, जयप्रकाश, बिमला देवी, सरोज बाला, अमिता सिंह, पिंकी शर्मा।

बाकी कांग्रेस जजपा समर्थित व निर्दलीय : जगमाेहन मित्तल, शालू दीवान, िवनाेद ढांडा, सुशील शर्मा, जजपा समर्थित-अमित ग्राेवर।

दो में से एक पद जा सकता है जजपा के खाते में

प्रदेश स्तर पर जजपा और भाजपा का गठबंधन है। इसकी एक छाप निगम के सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव में दिखेगी। इसको लेकर सोमवार की रात को भाजपा और जजपा नेताओं के साथ डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला के अर्बन एस्टेट आवास पर एक बैठक हुई।

इसमें चुनाव को लेकर रणनीति तय की गई। सूत्रों के मुताबिक तय हुआ कि दो पदों में से एक पद जजपा के खाते में होना चाहिए। माना जा रहा है कि इसको लेकर डिप्टी सीएम की सीएम से भी चर्चा हुई। इसमें सीएम से हरी झंडी मिली गई। एेसे में डिप्टी मेयर के लिए पार्षद अमित ग्रोवर की दावेदारी तय मानी जा रही है।

100 प्रतिशत सहमति से बनने की संभावना है। उम्मीद है सभी साथी हमारा सहयाेग करेंगे। सुबह पार्टी कार्यालय से ही सभी पार्षद एक साथ निकलेंगे।'' -गाैतम सरदाना, मेयर।

अर्बन एस्टेट स्थित डिप्टी सीएम के आवास निगम के सीनियर और डिप्टी मेयर चुनाव को लेकर चर्चा हुई है। इसमें तय हुआ कि दोनों दल एक दूसरे का समर्थन करेंगे। हालांकि अभी यह तय नहीं हुआ कि दो पदों में से एक पद जजपा के खाते में जाएगा। सुबह तक स्थिति साफ हो जाएगी। सुबह कार्यालय पर मीटिंग होगी।'' -कै. भूपेंद्र सिंह, जिला अध्यक्ष, भाजपा।

