बैठक:40 वर्ष के बाद तैयार होगा जिले का गजेटियर विभागों से मांगी जा रही प्रामाणिक जानकारी

हिसार11 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
हिसार गजेटियर के संबंध में विभागाध्यक्षों के साथ समीक्षा करतीं उपायुक्त डॉ. प्रियंका सोनी, साथ में एसपी बलवान सिंह राणा।

जिला उपायुक्त डॉ. प्रियंका सोनी ने कहा कि जिला का गजेटियर एक अधिकृत और प्रमाणिक दस्तावेज है, जोकि संपूर्ण जिले के भौगोलिक, ऐतिहासिक, सामाजिक व आर्थिक परिदृश्य को दर्शाता है। इसलिए विभिन्न विभागों के अध्यक्ष यह सुनिश्चित करें कि गजेटियर में सम्मिलित की जाने वाली विषय सामग्री और सूचनाएं पूरी तरह से प्रमाणिक हों। वे मंगलवार काे हिसार जिले का नया गजेटियर तैयार किए जाने के लिए बुलाई विभिन्न विभागाध्यक्षों की बैठक को संबोधित कर रही थीं।

बैठक के दौरान एसपी बलवान सिंह राणा, एडीसी अनीश यादव सहित जिला गजेटियर में सम्मिलित की जाने वाली विषय सामग्री और सूचनाएं उपलब्ध कराने वाले विभागों के अधिकारी, विश्वविद्यालयों व महाविद्यालयों के प्रतिनिधियों तथा जिला गजेटियर से संबंधित प्रमाणिक सूचनाएं और जानकारी देने वाले अन्य लोग उपस्थित रहे। गौरतलब है कि जिले का गजेटियर 40 वर्ष के बाद दोबारा से संशोधित और नवीनतम जानकारियों के साथ प्रकाशित किया जाएगा।

डीसी ने कहा कि संबंधित विभाग गजेटियर को लेकर मांगी गई सूचनाएं जल्द उपलब्ध करवाएं, अभी तक काफी विभागों द्वारा सूचनाएं लंबित हैं। विभागाध्यक्ष इस कार्य को प्राथमिकता पर लेते हुए जल्द सूचनाएं उपायुक्त या जिला राजस्व अधिकारी कार्यालय को उपलब्ध करवाएं। इसमें सम्मिलित की जाने वाली सूचना और सामग्री का स्त्रोत अथवा प्रमाण अवश्य दें। इस अवसर पर एएसपी उपासना, सीईओ डीआरडीए शालिनी चेतल, सीटीएम राजेंद्र कुमार, जिला राजस्व अधिकारी राजबीर धीमान सहित विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

