टोहाना में समैण के पास दुर्घटना:ट्रक ने ऑटो को मारी टक्कर, एक ही परिवार के 3 सदस्यों सहित 4 की मौत

टोहाना4 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
टोहाना | ऑटो में फंसे लोगों को बाहर निकालते राहगीर।
  • ऑटो में 100 किमी के सफर पर निकले थे 14 लोग, ट्रक से टकराने के बाद फंसे घायलों को ग्रामीणों ने कड़ी मशक्कत से निकाला बाहर

गांव समैण-कन्हड़ी के बीच ट्रक की टक्कर से ऑटो पलटने से हिसार के गांव रावलवास कलां के एक परिवार के तीन लोगों सहित चार की मौत हो गई है। इस ऑटो में 14 लोग सवार थे। इन्हें ऑटो में सवार होकर गांव रावलवास कलां से जिला जींद के गांव ढाबी टेक सिंह में जाना था, उसके बाद वहां से वापस टोहाना के गांव समैण में आना था। रावलवास कलां से गांव ढाबी टेक सिंह की दूरी करीब 100 किलोमीटर है। अभी इन लोगों का सफर 85 किलोमीटर ही तय हुआ था कि हादसा हो गया। ट्रक की टक्कर से ऑटो पलट गया तथा उसमें सवार दो लोग ऑटो में फंस गए। जिससे उन्हें बड़ी मुश्किल से खिंचकर ऑटो से बाहर निकाला गया तथा तुरंत नागरिक अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया।

हादसे में घायल पूनम ने बताया कि उनकी रिश्तेदारी में जिला जींद के गांव ढाबी टेक सिंह में एक वृद्धा की मौत हो गई थी। जिसके लिए वे सभी किराये के एक ऑटो में सवार होकर अपने गांव रावलवास से सुबह करीब 10 बजे रवाना हुए थे। उन्हें गांव समैण में भी एक रिश्तेदार महिला की मौत पर शोक जताने जाना था। चूंकि ढाबी टेक सिंह में वृद्धा की मौत पर इकठ्ठ (मुकाण) था, इसलिए उन्होंने पहले वहां जाने का निर्णय लिया। वहां से वापसी में समैण में भी रिश्तेदार महिला की मौत पर शोक जताने जाना था।

इस बीच रास्ते में हादसा घटित हो गया। हादसा स्थल से इस गांव की दूरी करीब 15 किलोमीटर होगी, लेकिन वहां नहीं पहुंच पाए। मृतकों में जिला हिसार के गांव रावलवास कलां निवासी 50 वर्षीया सुमित्रा, सतपाल व सिकंदर तथा ऑटो चालक 24 वर्षीय अजय शामिल है। इनके अलावा आपस में चचेरे परिवार के 10 अन्य सदस्य भी घायल हो गए। घायलों में राहुल, निर्मला, पूनम, बलजीत, रिंकू व उसके दो बच्चे वंश व मोनिका शामिल हैं। बच्चों की उम्र करीब 5 साल है। सुमन, ओमपति व राजपाल को अग्रोहा रेफर किया गया है।

शुक्रवार सुबह होगा शवों का पोस्टमॉर्टम
शाम तक मृतकों के परिजनों के बयान दर्ज न करवाने के कारण चारों मृतकों का पोस्टमॉर्टम शुक्रवार को करवाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि उसके बाद ही आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हादसे की जांच भी होगी।''
सुरेंद्रा, थाना प्रभारी

