कंस्ट्रक्शन वर्क:सेक्टर-13 की ग्रीन बेल्ट और चाैराहे के सौंदर्यीकरण का काम शुरू, बेटियों के नाम पर मिलेगी पहचान

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • पूरी बेल्ट में ग्रिल, पेंट, मिट्टी भराई और धौलपुर पत्थर लगाया जाएगा, 2 महीनों में काम होगा पूरा

सेक्टर-13 की ग्रीन बेल्ट और चाैराहे के साैंदर्यीकरण का काम शुरू हाे गया है। शॉपिंग कॉम्लेक्स के सामने मुख्य मार्ग की ग्रीन बेल्ट पर बहुत सी बेहतर किस्मों के फ्लावर प्लांट लगाए जा रहे हैं। पार्षद अमित ग्रोवर ने बताया कि यहां अलग अलग वैरायटी के फूल और छायादार पेड़ पौधे लगाए जा रहे हैं। इस चौक और ग्रीन बेल्ट को तैयार करके शहर की बेटियों के नाम समर्पित किया जाएगा।

पूरी बेल्ट में ग्रिल, पेंट, मिट्टी भराई व धौलपुर पत्थर लगाने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। आगामी 2 महीने में यह बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा। इस चौक को शहर का सबसे सुंदर चौक बनाएंगे। जिसका नाम लाडली चौक रखकर शहर की बेटियों से लोकार्पण करवाया जाएगा। सेक्टर की कम्युनिटी सेंटर की एंट्री व डाबड़ा चौक से लेकर तोशाम रोड पर सेक्टर 9-11 के मोड़ तक फोरलेन बन रहे रोड के बीच फुटपाथ पर सैकड़ों पेड़ पौधे लगाकर आदर्श रोड बनाने की रूप रेखा तैयार की जा रही है। सेक्टर 9-11 के मेन रोड और ग्रीन बेल्ट का सुधारीकरण भी करवाया जाएगा।

नागाेरी गेट व्यापार मंडल की मांग, त्योहार के वक्त ही नहीं तंग बाजारों में चार पहिया वाहनाें की इंट्री स्थाई बंद की जाए

नागाेरी गेट व्यापार मंडल स्थानीय बाजार में जाम और अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन का सहयाेग करेगा। इसके लिए जल्द ही पुलिस अधीक्षक से मिलकर स्थानीय बाजाराें की समस्याओं से अवगत कराया जाएगा। यह फैसला नागाेरी गेट व्यापार मंडल की बैठक में लिया गया। अध्यक्षता हरियाणा प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल के युवा इकाई के अध्यक्ष मंगल ढालिया ने की। बैठक में उपस्थित व्यापारियाें और स्थानीय दुकानदाराें ने फैसला लिया कि यहां लगने वाले जाम और अतिक्रमण काे हटाने में पुलिस और प्रशासन का पूरा सहयाेग करेंगे। मंगल ढालिया व उपप्रधान ललित जैन ने बताया कि नागाेरी गेट के बाहर लगने वाली रेहड़ियाें काे पूरी तरह से हटाया जाए।

प्रधान ढालिया व अन्य दुकानदाराें ने कहा कि नागाेरी गेट से बाजार के अंदर आने वाले चार पहिया वाहन स्थाई तौर पर बंद हों। प्रधान मंगल ढालिया ने कहा कि नगर निगम व पुलिस विभाग सिटी थाना के पास बनने वाली पार्किंग में दुकानदाराें और उनके कर्मचारियाें के वाहनाें काे निशुल्क सुविधा प्रदान करें। इस अवसर पर सचिव सुभाष सैनी, राजेंद्र गुप्ता, प्रवीण कुमार सिंगला, संजीव जिंदल, राकेश जिंदल, रमेश सैनी, अमित जैन, प्रमाेद जैन आदि माैजूद थे।

