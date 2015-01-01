पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनीति:भाजपा की जिला कार्यकारिणी का जल्द होगा विस्तार, सूची लगभग तैयार, घोषणा बाकी

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री सुरेश भट्ट का विदाई समाराेह कल, सीनियर व डिप्टी मेयर चुनाव पर हाेगी चर्चा

भारतीय जनता पार्टी की जिला कार्यकारिणी का विस्तार जल्द किया जा रहा है। नामाें की सूची तैयार है, बस घाेषणा बाकी है। भाजपा के प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री सुरेश भट्ट का विदाई समाराेह 19 नवम्बर काे सिरसा राेड स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय में किया जाएगा। इस दाैरान सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर चुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवाराें के नामाें पर भी अंतिम मुहर लगेगी।

जिला कार्यकारिणी में ये नाम चर्चा में: भाजपा जिला कार्यकारिणी का गठन वैसे ताे जिला प्रधान कै. भूपेंद्र सिंह प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ओपी धनखड़ से सलाह मश्विरा करके ही करेंगे, लेकिन अनेक नाम कार्यकारिणी विस्तार के लिए चल रहे हैं। इनमें प्रवीण पाेपली, तरुण जैन, रामचंद्र गुप्ता, पार्षद भूप सिंह राेहिल्ला, सतेंद्र सिंह, पवन खारिया, कृष्ण खटाणा, लाेकेश महाजन, संजीव रेवड़ी समेत अनेक नाम सूत्राें के हवाले से पता चले हैं। इनके अलावा जिले के अलग-अलग हलकाें से भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता भी कार्यकारिणी में लिए जा सकते हैं।

सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर पद के उम्मीदवारों के नाम पर लग सकती है मुहर

प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री सुरेश भट्ट 19 नवंबर काे हिसार आ रहे हैं। हालांकि उनके विदाई समाराेह काे लेकर यहां पार्टी कार्यालय में आयाेजन किया जा रहा है, लेकिन नगर निगम के सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के उम्मीदवारों के नाम पर अंतिम मुहर इस बैठक के दाैरान लग सकती है। इस माैके पर जिला प्रधान कै. भपूेंद्र सिंह के अलावा विधायक डाॅ. कमल गुप्ता, महामंत्री सुजीत कैमरी व आशा खेदड़, मेयर गाैतम सरदाना समेत प्रदेश व जिला कार्यकारिणी से अनेक नेता माैजूद रहेंगे।

