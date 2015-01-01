पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी:मोती नगर, महाबीर काॅलोनी और न्यू आदर्श काॅलोनी के घरों, दुकान में सेंधमारी की

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • नकदी और गहने ले गए चोर, शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू

शहर के मोती नगर और न्यू आदर्श काॅलोनी के 2 घरों में चोरों ने सेंधमारी करके गहने और नकदी चुरा ली। इस बारे में पुलिस को शिकायत देकर कार्रवाई की गुहार लगाई थी। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है। मिलगेट थाना पुलिस को मोती नगर वासी पुरषोत्तम मीणा ने बताया कि चोरों ने घर में घुसकर सेंधमारी की।

उन्होंने सोने की चेन, सोने की रिंग और 10 हजार रुपये चुरा लिए। चोरों ने 12 से 17 नवंबर तक ग्राम महस्वा गए थे। इस बीच चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया है। वहीं, न्यू आदर्श काॅलोनी में भीम सिंह के मकान में चोरों ने 16 नवंबर को चोरी की थी। चोरों ने सोने की अंगूठी, दाे ताबीज, दो कान के झुमके और 45 हजार रुपये के अलावा करीब 50-60 ग्राम सोने के गहने चोरी कर लिए।

इनके अलावा महाबीर काॅलोनी स्थित चांदनी चौक वासी मनोज कुमार के घर में चोरी हुई है। पुलिस को मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि घूम-घूमकर ड्राइफ्रूट्स बेचता हूं। 27 अक्टूबर को मैं अपने परिवार के साथ गुजरात गया हुआ था। वहां से लौटकर आया तो मकान को संभाला। दरवाजे पर लगा ताला टूटा हुआ था। अलमारी से दो जोड़ी सोने के झुमके, दो जोड़ी अंगूठी, एक एलईडी सहित कुछ नकदी चोरी मिली।

इधर, चोरों ने ऑटो मार्केट स्थित दुकान में चोरी की है। वहीं पुलिस को जहाजपुल वासी जगदीश चंद्र ने बताया कि पुरानी ऑटो मार्केट में इलेक्ट्रिशियन की दुकान है। 16-17 नवंबर की रात को अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने शटर का ताला तोड़कर सेंधमारी की थी। चोरों ने 6 नई बैटरी, चार पुरानी बैटरी ट्रैक्टर और चार पुरानी बैटरी कार व एक पुरानी बैटरी इन्वर्टर चुरा ली। कुल 15 बैटरियों को चोरी किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें