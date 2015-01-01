पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  Cake Cut At MG Club And Osha Meditation Resort, Taught Dynamic Meditation, Devotees Danced To Haryanvi Songs

ओशो जन्मदिन समारोह:एमजी क्लब और ओशाे ध्यान रिसॉर्ट में काटा केक, गतिशील ध्यान सिखाया, हरियाणवी गीतों पर थिरके भक्त

हिसार33 मिनट पहले
एमजी रिसोर्ट में ओशो के जन्मदिन पर जश्न मनाते अनुयायी।

ओशो जन्मदिन समारोह का आयोजन सिरसा राेड स्थित ओशो ध्यान रिसॉर्ट और दिल्ली बाइपास स्थित एमजी क्लब में अलग-अलग किया गया। जन्मदिन का केक भी काटा गया। इस दाैरान कुंडलिनी ध्यान, गतिशील ध्यान आदि का आयाेजन हुआ, वहीं संगीत, हरियाणवी संस्कृति जैसे सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किए।

दिल्ली बाइपास स्थित एमजी क्लब में आयाेजित कार्यक्रम के दाैरान ओशाे धारा के काेर्डिनेटर सुभाष सैनी, डाॅ. मीनू भुटानी, जितेंद्र हांडा, विरेंद्र, विनय भुटानी, उषा, शशी, संजीला, गरिमा, सीमा बंसल आदि शामिल रहे। डाॅ. मीनू भुटानी ने बताया कि उपस्थित लाेगाें ने भव्य आनंद उठाया।

उधर, सिरसा राेड स्थित ओशाे ध्यान शिविर में स्वामी चंद्र शेखर भारती, रेणुका, स्वामी नरेंद्र, शिक्षिका मंजु गेरा अादि ने बताया कि कैसे हम गहन ध्यान को समझकर अपना जीवन आसान और स्वस्थ बना सकते हैं। इस दाैरान बच्चों ने विभिन्न गेम गतिविधियों में भी भाग लिया।

हज यात्रियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन अब 10 जनवरी तक, प्रदेश में 400 ने कराए रजिस्ट्रेशन

हज पर जाने वाले यात्रियाें काे केंद्रीय हज कमेटी ने एक और माैका दिया है। पहले हज पर जाने के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने की अंतिम तारीख 10 दिसंबर थी। अब इसे बढ़ाकर 10 जनवरी कर दिया गया है। हरियाणा से अभी तक 400 यात्रियाें ने ही हज यात्रा के लिए आवेदन किया है। काेराेना संक्रमण काल में हज यात्रा 2021 के लिए आवेदन करने वालाें की रफ्तार इस बार सुस्त नजर आ रही है।

इस साल काेराेना के कारण हज यात्रा नहीं हाे पाई थी। बीच में ही हज यात्रा काे कैंसिल कर दिया था। जिन लाेगाें ने यात्रा के लिए रुपये जमा कराए थे। वह उनके खाते में वापस भेज दिए थे। हरियाणा हज कमेटी के मीडिया समन्वयक खुर्शीद आलम ने बताया कि वर्ष 2021 में हज यात्रा पर जाने वाले यात्रियाें के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने की अंतिम तारीख 10 दिसंबर थी। जिसे 10 जनवरी तक बढ़ा दिया है, ताकि यात्रियाें की संख्या भी बढ़ सके तथा उन्हें किसी भी तरह की परेशानी न हाे।

