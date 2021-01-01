पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस महकमे में तबादला:कप्तान को मिली सिटी की कमान, सिविल लाइन में मनोज, आजाद नगर थाने में कुलदीप नियुक्त

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले के थानों में बड़ा फेरबदल, 36 कर्मचारी थानों, पीसीआर और लाइन में ट्रांसफर

पुलिस विभाग ने 15 इंस्पेक्टर सहित 36 पुलिस कर्मियों का जिलास्तर पर तबादला किया है। सभी थाना प्रभारियों को बदल दिया है। इसके अलावा किसी को पुलिस लाइन स्थित कंपनी का कमांडर नियुक्त किया है तो किन्हीं को पीसीआर सहित अन्य ड्यूटियों पर लगाया है।

कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने और थानों में जनता को सेवा, सुरक्षा व सहयोग मुहैया करवाने के लिए कदम उठाए हैं। बता दें कि महिला थाना व दुर्गा शक्ति आरएएफ में नियुक्त महिला पुलिस कर्मियों को भी सीसीटीवी मॉनिटरिंग, एएनसी स्टाफ, हेल्थ डेस्क सहित अन्य ड्यूटियों पर लगाया है। इधर, आईजी रेंज ने हिसार, फतेहाबाद, हांसी और सिरसा में नियुक्त 13 पुलिस कर्मियों का रेंज के जिलों में तबादला किया है।

एचटीएम में सुखजीत, मिलगेट थाना प्रभारी संदीप को सौंपी आदमपुर की जिम्मेदारी

सिटी थाना के एसएचओ रिछपाल को पुलिस लाइन में भेज दिया है। उनकी जगह अब थाना की कमान इंस्पेक्टर कप्तान सिंह संभालेंगे।

सिविल लाइन थाना एसएचओ जसवंत सिंह को पुलिस लाइन कंपनी का कमांडर नियुक्त किया है। ये डीएसआरएएफ और लॉ एंड ऑर्डर कंपनी का नेतृत्व करेंगे। इनकी जगह थाना का कार्यभार सदर थाना के इंस्पेक्टर मनोज संभालेंगे।

सदर थाना में आदमपुर थाना प्रभारी मंदीप कुमार को लगाया है। इनकी जगह मिलगेट थाना प्रभारी संदीप कुमार को आदमपुर थाना की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है।

उकलाना थाना एसएचओ सुखजीत सिंह को मिलगेट थाना में लगाया है। इनकी जगह आजाद नगर थाना एसएचओ रोहताश को लगाया है।

आजाद नगर थाना में बरवाला थाना एसएचओ कुलदीप को लगाया है। इनकी जगह अर्बन एस्टेट थाना एसएचओ प्रहलाद राय को नियुक्त किया है।

अर्बन एस्टेट थाना में पुलिस लाइन में तैनात इंस्पेक्टर विरेंद्र को लगाया है।

अग्रोहा थाना एसएचओ गुरमित सिंह को इकोनॉमिक सैल इंचार्ज बनाया है। अग्रोहा थाना का कार्यभार इंस्पेक्टर बलवंत सिंह काे सौंपा है।

सीआईए थाना में इंस्पेक्टर नवीन कुमार को लगाया है जोकि पुलिस लाइन में तैनात थे।

